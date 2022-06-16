Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments



Throwing zeros

Woodland junior Samantha Sosnovich pitched the kind of game that wins state championships, firing a three-hit shutout and striking out 13 in a 4-0 win over Oxford in the Class M final on June 11.



It’s outta here

Woodland senior Kylie Bulinski was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Class M state championship game after going 4-for-4 at the plate and unloading a two-out, two-run home run as the difference maker.



Top notch performance

Naugatuck senior Ese Onakpoma turned in a strong performance at the New England track and field championship meet on June 11 in New Britain, landing second place finishes in the high jump (6 feet, 5 inches) and the triple jump (46-10[Body 3/4]).



All-Star

Naugatuck junior Lauryn Ramalho was selected to play in the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Junior Select game, which featured the Class L and LL all-stars, on June 14 at the Dunn Sports Complex in Meriden.



Getting noticed

Woodland junior Laci Davis continued to grab attention this season. The NVL and Class M state champion in the triple jump was fourth at the state open and fifth at the New England championships on June 11.