Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

One top performance

Woodland senior Tyler Giambra delivered the best performance of his high school career, firing his first ever no-hitter in the 3-0 Class M semifinal win over Jonathan Law on June 7.



Making it count

Woodland senior Ryan Montini had the difference maker in the state semifinal victory, smashing a sixth inning, two- run home run to help send the Hawks to its first championship game appearance.



Among the best in state

Naugatuck senior Mia Grella was one of only four players to represent the NVL at the Girls Individual Tennis Invitational.



In the nick of time

Woodland senior Cassidy Doiron has been coming up huge in the postseason. She broke up a 0-0 tie in the sixth inning against Wolcott June 3 in the quarterfinal with a game-winning hit and in the semifinal June 7 crushed a two-run homer in the fifth for a 5-2 win over Watertown.



Commanding the circle

Woodland junior Sam Sosnovich spun a two-hitter, striking out 12 in a 2-1 Class M quarterfinal win over Wolcott on June 3, and then struck out 12 again in a 5-2 win over Watertown in the semifinal round June 7.