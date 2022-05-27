Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Oh what a relief it is

Woodland senior Riley Kane came in and kicked the door closed in the Hawks’ 9-6 win over Oxford on May 25 and helped her team capture their second straight NVL championship. Kane worked the final 4 1/3 innings in the pitchers’ circle, surrendering four hits and just one run while striking out seven, including the side in order in the seventh inning on the way to being named the game’s most valuable player.



Going the distance

Woodland senior Chloe Poulos is everything a leader needs to be and her teammates look up to here for inspiration. Poulos delivered a championship performance in her final NVL meet on May 21, winning the 3,200, finishing second in the 1,600 and placing third in the 800. Her 1-2-3 performance earned her the most outstanding distance runner award.



Top performer

Naugatuck senior Lalo Lopez earned the most outstanding performer award at the NVL track championship on May 21, leading the Greyhounds to their third straight NVL title. Lopez raced to victory in the 200 and 400 meters, and then was part of the 4×400 relay team that took first.



It’s outta here

Woodland senior Tyler Lato belted a two-run homer to ignite a four-run outburst in the Hawks’ 6-4 win over St. Paul on May 25. Woodland handed St. Paul its first loss of the season and put the Hawks in the final, where they lost to Holy Cross on May 26.



Stepping up

Naugatuck senior Sophia Audi delivered in the clutch, throwing a six-hit shutout at Watertown in a 6-0 opening round win in the NVL tournament on May 21. At the plate, Audi delivered three hits and an RBI.