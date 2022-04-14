Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments



In the clutch

Naugatuck senior Mike Deitelbaum hits when it counts and it has been adding up lately. Deitelbaum tallied two singles, two doubles, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored in wins over WCA and Seymour on April 11 and 13.



Going yard

Woodland senior Zach Drewry knows where the fences are. Drewry hit a three-run home run against Wilby on April 11, then followed it up with a two-run homer against Oxford on April 12.



Touching all the bases

Woodland senior Kylie Bulinski gave the Hawks a presence at the plate, belting a pair of home runs on April 13 in a 20-0, five-inning mercy rule win over Thomaston. It was the fifth win in a row to start the season for the Hawks.



Keeping track

Naugatuck senior Allison Murphy is just unstoppable. On April 12 at the Naugatuck High School track, Murphy raced to victory four times; 100 meters (12.8), 200 meters (25.84), 100 hurdles (14.9) and the 300 hurdles (45.42).



Making them count

Naugatuck senior Felicia Salvati had a productive road trip to Disney helping the Greyhounds split a pair of games in Florida. She had two hits, belted a home run, scored two runs and drove in two runs in a 10-8 loss to Berlin on April 10. On April 13 she had a hit and an RBI to help the Hounds to a 3-2 win over Maloney.



Word from the Woods:

Track and field – The boys and girls each improved to 4-1 overall on the season and 2-1 in the NVL racing to victory on April 12 at Woodland. The boys swept past Torrington 105-45, Platt Tech 122-27 and O’Brien Tech 113-35. The girls took wins over Torrington 123-27 and Platt Tech 136-11. Eric Meade led the boys to victory taking three first places (110 hurdles, 15.98; high jump, 6-0; triple jump, 42-6). Ervin Owusu (100, 11.4; 200, 23.6) and Alex Farr (400, 54.4; 800 1:59) were double winners for the Hawks. Colin Slavin won the 1600 (4:41), Jonathan Henry won the javelin (120-0) and Tom Meade won the 300 hurdles (46.1) The 4×800 realy team of Luca Cambra, Robert Gugliotti, Sam Ambrocio and Chase Young finished first at 9:14 and the 4×400 relay squad of Cambra, Slavin, Young and Farr took first. Sarah Cooley led the Hawk girls, winning all three throwing events (javelin, 104-6; shot put, 29-6; discus, 80-4). Jamie-Lynn Shaffer (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Paige Letourneau (100, 12.9; 200, 26.3), Chloe Poulos (400, 63.6; 800 2:32), and Sara Alessio (high jump, 4-8; long jump, 15-3) were double winners. Daniella Celotto won the 1600 in 5:33, Juliana Rubino was first in the triple jump at 30-0 and Vanessa Krasnicki won the pole vault at 7-0. The 4×800 relay team of Kathleen Henriques, Kim Poulos, Meghan Hartnett and Chloe Poulos finished first at 11:07 and the 4×400 team of Michaela Gasparri, Leah Valentino, Olivia Schwenger and Celotto was first at 4:47.

Baseball – The Hawks picked up a pair of wins improving to 3-0 on the season. Woodland slammed Wilby 24-0 in a five-inning mercy rule win April 11. Croy Mastropietro had a grand slam and Zach Drewry hit a three-run home run to lead the attack. Tyler Giambra scored four runs and drove in two runs. Michael Belcher drove in a pair of runs. Ryan Donnelly struck out 12 on the hill for the Hawks. Drewry was at it again on April 12, sending one out of the yard for a two-run homer to lead the Hawks to a 6-2 win over Oxford. Darren Gasparri also blasted a two-run home run and Belcher scattered just three hits, striking out eight in five scoreless innings on the mound.

Softball – The defending NVL champions are getting the league’s attention, starting out the season 5-0 while outscoring the opposition 67-0. The pitching staff has surrendered just five hits in 31 innings, striking out 59 batters. Samantha Sosnovich took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Watertown on April 8, trying to spin back-to-back no-hitters before Warrior batter Paige Fekete broke it up with a single. Sosnovich settled for a one-hitter in a 10-0 win, striking out 15 batters and at the plate hit a home run, a double, scored three runs and drove in two runs. Ella Van Alstyne belted two triples, Riley Kane added two hits and two RBI and Julia Rowley had two hits and a run scored. Woodland ramped it up later in the week, knocking off Wilby 21-0 on April 11. Kane threw two innings, striking out six and Lindsay Koliani threw three shutout innings, striking out eight batters. Bella Kraemer, Kane, VanAlstyne and Peyton Filippone had three hits each for the Hawks. On April 13, Woodland scored another five-inning mercy rule win in a 20-0 shutout of Thomaston. Kane threw a two-hitter, striking out six and collected three hits at the plate including a home run. Kylie Bulinski ripped two home runs and Kraemer belted two triples.



Naugy Notes:

Track and field – The boys and girls continued their winning ways with each picking up a pair of victories on April 12 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The boys took care of business, knocking off Crosby, 130-19, and handing Holy Cross its first loss, 105-44. The girls are on a mission, getting by Holy Cross 121-16 and downing Crosby 121-24. The Naugy girls got it done in no-nonsense fashion with Allison Murphy (4), Lauren Sonski (3) and Julia Kropo (3) taking first place in 10 of the 14 individual events. Murphy broke school records in the 200 (25.84), 100 hurdles (14.9) and 300 hurdles (45.52) and was first in the 100 (12.8). Sonski showed that she has a couple of gears, winning the 800 (2:32), 1600 (6:02) and the 3200 (13:56). Kropo had the diversity and tenacity to get the job done, winning the 400 (1:00.31), high jump (4-6) and the javelin (102-5). Divine Kabongo was first in the long jump (14-3), Ayana Williams won the shot put (28-0) and Alyssa Jones was a double winner in the triple jump (26-0) and the discus (89-1). The 4×800 relay squad of Jayda Costa, Lily Dalton, Kaylee Jackson and Leticia DoNascimento took first (10:57). The boys were led by Lalo Lopez (100, 10.8; 400, 50.4), Matt Nofri (1600, 4:42; 3200, 10:31), and Dan Anderson (110 hurdles, 16.0; 300 hurdles, 41.8) as double winners. Shayne Hasipi won the 800 (2:10), Taylor Trowers won the 200 (22.1), Jayshawn Lindsay won the high jump (5-8), Jett Hall won the long jump (19-0) and Chance Conklin won the pole vault (11-0). The 4×100 team of Anderson, Trowers, Lindsay and Lopez raced to victory in 43.2.

Baseball – The Greyhounds (3-1) got things started last week with a solid 10-1 win over Waterbury Career at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury on April 11. Ryan Tyszka went five innings on the hill, scattered five hits and one run while striking out eight. Jacob Brenes and Brady Evon each had a hit and two RBI. Jibree Bartelle doubled and scored and Dylan Sepulveda had a run-scoring sacrifice fly. The damage was done with Anthony Abate banging out three hits and scored two runs and Mike Deitelbaum unloading a triple, two singles, three runs scored and two RBI. Deitelbaum was in the thick of it again on April 13 with a pair of run-scoring doubles in a 10-run second inning as Naugy knocked off Seymour, 12-2. Abate tripled and scored three runs. Thomas Barry had two runs scored and two RBI and Evon struck out seven in five innings on the mound.

Softball – The Lady Greyhounds (3-2) took their game south to Florida last week, splitting a pair of games with Bethel and Maloney. On April 10, Naugy fell short to Bethel, 10-8. Felicia Salvati and Aryn Bombery led the offense with each hitting a home run, scoring two runs and driving in two runs. Kendall Allen had a hit, a run and an RBI. Nadia Cestari had two hits and two runs and Samantha Mullin scored a run. On April 13, the Greyhounds escaped with a 3-2 win over Maloney. Sophia Audi went the distance in the pitchers circle, striking out six. After Maloney closed the gap at 3-2 in the last inning, the senior pitcher kicked the door shut to preserve the win. Phoebe Jagello (hit, run) and Salvati (hit, RBI) and Audi (hit) got the only three hits for the Greyhounds. Mullin and Bombery scored runs and Cestari drove in a run.