Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Walking it off

Naugatuck senior Michael Rusin didn’t waste a whole lot of time when he led off the bottom of the eighth inning in the season opener on April 2 against Wolcott, sending a pitch out of the yard for a game-winning home run to secure a 5-4 victory for the Hounds.



No-no

Woodland junior Samantha Sosnovich spun a no-hitter, striking out 14 batters to help the Woodland Hawks to a 11-0 win over Oxford on April 5. At the plate, she had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another.



It’s outta here

Woodland senior Tyler Lato ignited the Hawks come-from-behind 14-5 win at Torrington on April 4 when he blasted a three-run homer. Lato also singled scored twice and drove in four runs to set the pace.



Making contact

Naugatuck sophomore Aryn Bombery got the bat on the ball in a 20-0 (five-inning) win over Derby on Tuesday April 5. Bombery had three hits, including a double and a home run, driving in five runs and scoring twice.



Solid start

Naugatuck senior Julio Perez is off to a perfect start as the No. 1 singles player for the boys tennis team. Perez has been a battler, winning his first three matches of the season for the 1-2 Greyhounds.



Word from the Woods

Woodland girls tennis – The Hawks (1-1) split a pair of matches to open the season last week. Woodland lost, 5-2, to Holy Cross on April 2 in the season opener. Brooke Reilly (8-1) and Yasmeen Galal (8-4) won the third and fourth singles matches to tie the team score, only to have the Crusaders sweep the doubles portion to pull away with the victory. On April 4, the Hawks got right after it and took a 7-0 match over Torrington. Bella Mastropietro battled to a 9-8 (7-2) win at No. 1 singles to get it going for the Hawks. Audrey Fencil (8-0), Reilly (8-1) and Galal (8-1) also won singles matches. The No. 1 doubles team of Meghan Ruhl and Rylie Montini came away with an easy 8-1 decision. The No. 2 duo of Cate Fazzone and Vivien Mogyoros earned an 8-0 shutout and the No. 3 doubles combo of Laura DeGennaro and Abigail Raffone closed out the Raiders with an 8-1 decision. Woodland was scheduled to play Wilby on Monday. The Hawks are slated to play at Wolcott on Saturday.

Boys tennis – The NVL runner-up from last season had a pair of matches postponed due to weather. The Hawks got the season underway against Torrington on April 4 and and took a 5-0 sweep. Andy Hopkinson came way with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Tyler Macdowall earned a 6-2, 6-0 win No. 2 singles and at No. 3 singles, Brian O’Connell took a 6-2, 6-1 decision. The No. 1 doubles team of Nick Bshara and Kayo Niebrzydowski won a 6-2, 6-1 decision. Woodland finished off the Raiders with the duo of Evon Lin and Diego Sargent coming away with a 6-3, 6-1 decision. Woodland is scheduled to play Naugatuck on Saturday. The Hawks are slated to be at Wilby on Tuesday, followed by a home matchup with Crosby on Wednesday. Woodland is scheduled to host Wolcott on Saturday.



Naugy notes

Girls tennis – The Greyhounds ran into a tough opponent to start the season, dropping a 6-1 decision to Wolcott on April 2. It didn’t take long for Naugy to recover as they pulled away for a 5-2 win over St. Paul on April 4. Mia Grella battled it out at No. 1 and came away with an 8-6 win. Tiffany Nguyen and Shravani Daptardar gave the Greyhounds a commanding lead, exacting two 8-0 shutout wins at second and third singles. Camryn Smith put up a fight but fell short at No. 4 singles by a slim 8-6 margin. In a very competitive doubles portion of the match, Alena Rotatori and Josephine Burke took a close 9-7 decision at No. 1. Ava DeFilippo and Mel Gonzalez took an 8-4 decision at third doubles while the second doubles team of Zoe McCasland and Amy Morrissey fell short by an 8-5 margin. Naugy is scheduled to play at Torrington on Friday, then host the Raiders on Tuesday. The Greyhounds are slated to host Seymour on Wednesday. Naugy is at Watertown on Saturday.

Boys tennis – The Hounds began the season with a trio of tough opponents. Naugy lost a 4-1 season opener to Wolcott on April 2 and a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to Torrington on April 5. The Greyhounds did battle their way into the win column, 3-2, over Holy Cross on April 4. Julio Perez at No. 1 singles picked up the only victory for Naugy against Wolcott, earning a 6-4, 6-4 win. Perez led the way again against Torrington and survived a 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 battle. Aidan Lau at third singles picked up a win, 6-1, 6-4, and at No. 2 singles William Zheng pulled out all the stops but fell short, 6-3, 6-4. Naugy held a slim 2-1 advantage and the match would be decided in doubles play. At No. 1 doubles, Brian Barth and Alex Felix gave it all they had in a tough 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 setback. The duo of Brandon Miranda and Manase Mutishima dropped a 6-1, 7-5 decision. In the win over Holy Cross, Perez (4-6, 6-4, 10-6) and Aidan Lau (2-6, 6-4, 10-6) did all they could in singles play and gave Naugy a 2-1 edge. Miranda and Mutishima pulled out a 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 win to decide the match, sending the Greyhounds into the win column. Naugy is scheduled to host Woodland on Saturday. The Hounds were slated to be home Monday against Kennedy and Tuesday against Torrington. Naugy hosts defending NVL champion Watertown on Saturday.