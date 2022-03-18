Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments



Player of the year

Prospect resident and former Woodland basketball player Morina Bojka capped her collegiate career at Mount St. Mary College, helping the Knights to their 13th league championship. It was the first league title in 10 years. Bojka was named Skyline Conference Player of the Year, posting a 18.1 point-per-game average and finishing with 1,227 career points.



Final game for the Hounds

Naugatuck senior Ese Onakpoma played his final high school game for the Greyhounds, along with five other seniors in a tough 58-50 loss to Wilbur Cross on March 10 in the second round of the Div. I state tournament. Onakpoma scored a team-high 17 points.



All-American honors

The Naugatuck girls 4×400 meter-relay team of freshman Lily Jason, senior Julia Kropo, junior Lauren Sonski and senior Allison Murphy finished sixth at the Nike Indoor Nationals on March 12 to earn All-American honors in a season that also saw them garner All-New England and All-State honors as well.



Making the 1st one count

Prospect resident and former Woodland baseball player Colby Linnell, who holds the school record for most hits in a season, helped Eastern Connecticut State University earn a 10-3 win over Purchase on March 11. After losing an entire season to the COVID-19 shutdown, the ECSU junior got his first collegiate hit, scored a run and drove in a run during a decisive four-run eighth inning.



Going out in style

Woodland senior diver D.J. Mulligan turned in a fourth place performance at the Class S state meet, scoring 364.35 points in his first state competition after having the state meets canceled the past two seasons because of COVID.