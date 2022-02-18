Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments



A record haul

Double winners

Senior night career high

Word from the Woods:

Boys swimming – The Hawks celebrated senior night on Feb. 15 with a 93-58 victory over Kennedy, improving to 6-2 on the season. William Tottenham and Tyler Macdowall led the team with each picking up a pair of first place finishes. Tottenham won the 200 IM (2:29.02) and the 100 free (59.77). and Macdowall finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.86) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.38). The 200 medley relay of Macdowall, Tyler Cyr, Jack Bshara and Aiden Kennedy raced to victory in 1:59.01. Ryan Iannone took first in the 200 free (2:09.04), Kennedy was first in the 50 free (24.04) and Nicholas LaChapelle finished first in the 500 free (6:05.65). Diver DJ Mulligan was first with a score of 274.95.

Girls basketball – Woodland is heading down the stretch of the regular season, earning two more victories to improve to 14-5 on the season. The Hawks took a 56-45 win over Oxford on Feb. 11 in a senior night celebration. Senior Andra Bojka knocked down 16 points and sophomore Casey Mulligan led the way with 17 points. Senior Riley Kane had 15 points and a whopping 26 rebounds. Senior Gabby Mastropietro scored three points with fellow seniors Madison Andrews and Jezzamie Garcia playing their final regular season home game for the Hawks. On Feb. 15, Woodland disposed of Derby, 58-15. Mulligan led the way with 18 points. Ireland Starziski added 13 points and Kane chipped in 10 points.



Naugy Notes:

Boys swimming – The Greyhounds had a long layoff with several delays in the rescheduling of the Torrington meet, which was supposed to be the opening meet of the season. Naugatuck finally got back in the pool for the showdown with Torrington on Feb. 16 and improved to 4-3 on the season defeating the Raiders, 101-77. Steve Herb (100 fly, 1:00.25; 50 free, 23.35) and Kellen Maher (100 free, 54.11; 200 free, 1:57.41) led the Hounds as double winners. Gavin McKeon won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.06) and finished second in the 500 free (5:33.98). Blake Stone scored a season high 193.80 to win the diving competition with Jason Main placing second and Nicholas Montini taking third. The 200 free relay squad of Herb, Jack Healy, Maher and Eric Fortney swam to victory in a time of 1:40.17. Healy took second place in both the 50 free and 100 fly. Hudson Bombery finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM. Fortney took second in the 200 IM and third in the 500 free. Maxwell Napoli placed third in both the 100 free and 200 free.

Girls basketball – Just when it looked like Naugatuck was all done and out of the NVL tournament, the Greyhounds began to bang the nails out. Naugy has responded with a stunning four-game win streak, knocking off three teams that were ahead of them in the won-loss column. The turnaround has Naugy leaning on the door ready to push it over to enter the tournament with a Feb. 17 final against Wilby to conclude the regular season. The Greyhounds, now 9-10 on the season, began the turnaround on Feb. 10 scoring a season-high in points in a 68-51 victory over Oxford. That came a day after losing a down-to-the-wire game at Wolcott, 46-44. Aryn Bombery lit it up, dropping 22 points through the cylinder. JJ Magalhaes had 12 points, Kendall Allen scored 11 points and Kaylee Jackson added 10 points as Naugy had four girls in double-digits. On Feb. 11, Naugy flexed its offense again, blistering the nets in a 64-49 win over Watertown. Allen led the way with 20 points and Lauryn Ramalho contributed her season-high of 13 points. Jackson added 11 points, her fourth game in a row in double figures, and Bombery chipped in with 10 points. Celebrating Senior Night on Feb. 14, Naugy made it three straight wins by beating Derby, 48-8, and the whispers started that they may have a shot at the NVL tournament. Bombery led the way with 12 points, senior Alexis Roberston knocked down 11 points and senior Jourdyn Brown chipped in with eight points. Seniors Jackson, Magalhaes, Allen and Saige Winslow also added buckets in the win. The next game presented the biggest challenge of the season as the Greyhounds traveled to Torrington to take on the Raiders. Naugy went into the halftime break trailing 30-24. They came out in the second half and completely shut down Torrington, holding the Raiders to just six second half points. Naugy pulled away with their biggest win of the season, 45-36, making it four wins in a row. Allen led the way with 16 points and Jackson netted 13 points. Magalhaes added nine points.