Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments



Top of the pack

Woodland senior Nathan Swercewski led the Hawks at the Joe Sinicrope Indoor Track Invitational on Dec. 30, running to a first-place finish in the 600 meters (1:30.29) and a second-place finish in the 300 meters (38.28).

Coast to coast

Naugatuck senior Jayshawn Lindsay raced up and down the court and scored 18 points in the Greyhounds’ convincing 84-62 win over Crosby in a battle of the unbeatens on Dec. 30, improving the ‘Hounds to 5-0 on the season.

A slam dunk

Naugatuck senior Avery Hinnant was a force to be reckoned with, jamming 18 points through the cylinder as the Greyhounds ran away with their win over Crosby on Dec. 30.

Leading the way

Woodland junior Dan Hartnett knocked down a team-high 20 points in a tough loss to Holy Cross 65-57 on Dec. 30, which snapped the Hawks’ three-game win sterak and dropped them to 3-3 on the season.

Going the distance

Woodland senior Chloe Poulos led the girls indoor track team with first (1000 meters), second (1600 meters) and third (3200 meters) place finishes at the Joe Sinicrope Invitational on Dec. 30.



Word from the Woods

Boys basketball

The Hawks started out slow in their 65-57 loss to Holy Cross at home on Dec. 30. Woodland fell behind Holy Cross, 21-9, after one quarter. Woodland got back in the game with an 18-12 second quarter and pulled out all the stops in a 19-16 fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough. Dan Hartnett led the team with 20 points. Rob Moriarty knocked down 17 points with Croy Mastropietro adding seven points. Woodland (3-3) was scheduled to play at Naugatuck on Wednesday.



Girls basketball

The Hawks stuck around in the first half against Holy Cross on Dec. 30 but couldn’t keep up the intensity as the Crusaders pulled away with a 66-31 win. It was Woodland’s first loss of the season. Casey Mulligan led the way for the Hawks scoring 16 points. Riley Kane added seven points, and the Hawks got four points each from Andra Bojka and Peyten Filippone. Woodland (5-1) was scheduled to host Naugatuck on Wednesday.



Indoor track

Woodland competed in the Joe Sinicrope Invitational on Dec. 30. Nathan Swercewski led the boys with a first place finish in the 600 meters (1:30.29) and a second place finish in the 300 meters (38.28). Chloe Poulos led the girls, finishing first in the 1000 meters (3:18.49), second in the 1600 meters (5:37.68) and third in the 3200 meters (12:21.45). Other top five finishers for the Hawks were Chase Young (2nd, 1000), Colin Slavin (3rd, 1600; 4th, 3200), Eric Meade (2nd, 55 hurdles), Tom Meade (3rd, 55 hurdles), Zach Drewry (3rd, shot put), Kian Sirowich (4th, pole vault). Kim Poulos won the 600 meters in 1:47.61. Isabella Bianchini (3rd, pole vault), Emma Swanson (4th, shot put), Sarah Cooley (5th, shot put) rounded out the effort for the Woodland girls. The Hawks were scheduled to be back in action on Jan. 8 at the Elm City Coaches Invitational.



Naugy Notes

Boys basketball

It was billed as the battle of the unbeaten on Dec. 30 between the Greyhounds and Crosby, but by the time the first quarter ended, Naugy was well on its way to a convincing 84-62 win, leaving little double as to who is the top team so far in the NVL. Avery Hinnant (18 points) and Jayshawn Lindsay (18 points) led the ’Hounds as they opened up a head-shaking 22-7 first quarter lead. Ese Onakpoma (17 points) offered up a windmill jam and Evan Swanson (12 points) was busy blocking Crosby’s 3-point attempts. It was 43-20 at the half and an unheard of 68-34 lead after three quarters. Naugatuck was scheduled to host Woodland on Wednesday.



Girls basketball

After sitting out for three weeks (four postponements) because of COVID issues, the Greyhounds got back out on the court and showed some rust as they were upended by Pomperaug, 56-26, on Jan. 3. Lauryn Ramalho led the team scoring eight points while Saige Winslow and Kaylee Jackson added six points each. Naugy (2-1) was scheduled to play at Woodland on Wednesday.



Indoor track

The Naugy indoor track team competed in the Bob Saulsbury Invitational on Dec. 29. The boys were led by the 4×200-meter relay of Chance Conklin, Dan Anderson, Cameron Jacobs and Lalo Lopez, who raced to victory in 1:40.07. The girls were led by their 4×200-meter relay squad of Lily Jason, Allison Murphy, Lauren Sonski and Julia Kropo, who won their race in 1:51.93. Other top five finishers for the boys were Jacobs (1st, 55 hurdles, 8.75), Anderson (3rd, 55 hurdles), Zach McCasland (3rd, 600) and Conklin (4th, pole vault). The girls top finishers were Murphy (1st, 55 hurdles, 9.36), Jason (2nd, 55 hurdles), Nadia Cestari (2nd, shot put), Sonski (3rd, 3200). Next up for Naugy is the Elm City Coaches Invitational in New Haven on Jan. 8.