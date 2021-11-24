Overtime with Ken Morse

Chloe Poulos

All-New England, congratulations to the Woodland senior who finished out her final year of cross country for the Hawks in grand fashion. Chloe was named All-NVL winning the NVL championship race, All-State winning the Class S championship race and culminating her amazing season finishing 16th among 259 competitors at the New England championship in Thetford, Vermont Nov. 13 to earn All-New England honors.

Kaylee Jackson – Connecticut Senior All-Star

The Greyhounds front row player earned All-NVL and All- State honors in her career and finishes her time on the volleyball court being selected by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association for the 28th annual Senior All-Star volleyball game Nov. 22 at Maloney High in Meriden.

Naugatuck volleyball

The fifth-ranked Greyhounds (18-5) saw the season end in the second round of the Class LL state tournament Nov. 11 in a 3-1 loss to 12th ranked Fairfield Ludlowe (21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 22-25).

Woodland volleyball reached Class M quarterfinals

The NVL runner-up, 8th-ranked Hawks (19-7) made some noise in the Class M tournament before getting upended by No. 1 Weston, 3-1 on Nov. 12 (10-25, 25-14,21-25, 8-25). It was the longest run in state tournament play since 2018 when they reached the semifinals. Woodland knocked off 25th ranked Sacred Heart Academy, 3-1 Nov. 8 (25-14, 25-8, 23-25, 25-5). A second round sweep of 9th ranked Plainville Nov. 10 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) sent the Hawks to the quarterfinals.

Earth, Wind and Fire

The WATR broadcast team of Chris Saunders and Bryan Bostic did a great job covering the Nov. 12 showdown between Woodland and Naugatuck. Saunders the play-by-play announcer has dubbed the three-man Naugatuck backfield Earth, Wind and Fire. Michael Deitelbaum (Earth) likes to grind it out churning up real estate to the tune of 28 carries, 162 yards and 3 scores. Jett Hall (Wind), 10 for 60 and one touchdown represents the speed to the outside of this trio. Cayden Martin 6 for 86 yards is a tough north-south runner who has that extra gear (Fire) shown by his late 39 yard blast into the end zone.

All-NE10 Rookie Team

Former Greyhound Herve Tshibamba was named to the NE-10 All-Rookie team this season after helping Bentley University (9-1) to the NCAA Div II playoffs. Tshibamba had 30 tackles, 15 assists, 2 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery.