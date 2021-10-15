Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Cruise control

Woodland’s Chloe Poulos cruised to victory, once again, in a meet with Derby and Oxford on Oct. 12 on her home course. The senior finished first overall in 19 minutes, 25 seconds — more than 2 minutes faster than second place.

Ground and pound

The Naugatuck offensive line of left tackle Kani Burrell, left guard Mike Rusin, center Jacob Scianna, right guard Jake Sanchez and right tackle Carmine Navarra, along with tight end Kyle Johnson, paved the way for the Greyhounds to rush for 212 yards in just the first half of their 36-6 win over Kennedy on Oct. 9.

A broken record

Woodland’s Ella Bernegger set a new school record for six dives with a score of 227.95 in the Hawks’ 89-72 win over Suffield on Oct. 12. The old record was set in 2011 by NVL and state gold medalist Dayna Chucta.

Going out in style

Naugatuck’s Matt Nofri celebrated senior night with a victory in a meet against Torrington and Wolcott on Oct. 12 at Hop Brook Park. Nofri ran to first in 18:23, as the boys swept the meet.

Last line of defense

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Woodland goalie DJ Mulligan made nine saves, several of them diving stops, in the Hawks’ 1-1 draw versus Holy Cross on Oct. 13.

Naugy Notes

Cross country

The Greyhounds ended the regular season Oct. 12 against Torrington and Wolcott. The boys beat Torrington, 19-43, and Wolcott, 15-49, to improve to 8-2. Naugatuck’s Matt Nofri won the race in 18:23. Brendan Lyles (third, 19:32), Zach McCasland (fourth, 20:02) Cam Jacobs (fifth, 20:06), Leo’Angel Lopez (sixth, 20:19), Shayne Hasipi (seventh, 20:23) and Jack Healy (tenth, 20.54) placed in the top ten. The girls beat Torrington, 15-50, and Wolcott, 27-29, to improve to 6-4. Julia Kropo led the team and finished second in 24:03. Jayda Costa (fourth, 24:37), Lily Dalton (fifth, 24:37), Jodie St. Paul (seventh, 26:36), Alyssa Jones (ninth, 26:43) and Maya Teator (tenth, 28:47) finished in the top ten. The NVL championship meet is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Football

Naugatuck cruised to a 36-6 victory over Kennedy on Oct. 9 at Municipal Stadium to improve to 3-1. Jett Hall ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Cayden Martin ran for 57 yards and a touchdown. Mike Deitelbaum ran for 28 yards and a touchdown. Vinny Ferrucci recovered a fumble in end zone for the Greyhounds. Naugatuck has a bye before visiting Watertown on Oct. 22.

Girls swim

The Greyhounds fell to Woodland, 94-81, Oct. 8. Haley Deller won the 100 backstroke (1:03.99) and Ayana Williams won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.23) for Naugy (5-1). The 400 freestyle relay team of Davinity Smallwood, Tara Fitzgerald, Leticia DoNascimento and Jacqueline Uva won in 4:08.33. Naugatuck is scheduled to finish the regular season with meets against St. Paul on Oct. 15 and Torrington on Oct. 20.

Volleyball

Naugatuck picked up three more wins to improve to 12-2. The Greyhounds beat Waterbury Career, 3-0, Oct. 8. Kendall Allen had 13 points and 13 kills, Kaylee Jackson had eight points and 12 kills, and Nadia Cestari had 11 points and 22 assists. Jackson had 11 kills and five aces in a 3-1 win over Kennedy on Oct. 12. Tiffany Nguyen had four kills and digs, Samantha Mullin had five aces, and Mia Grella added three kills and two blocks. Naugatuck swept Holy Cross, 3-0, on Oct. 14. Jackson had 14 kills and eight digs, and Cestari added 18 assists with 11 points. Naugatuck is scheduled to play Crosby on Oct. 15, St. Paul on Oct. 21 and Torrington on Oct. 22.

Word from the Woods

Cross country

The Hawks wrapped up the regular season Oct. 12 versus Derby and Oxford. The boys beat Oxford and Derby by matching 15-45 scores to stay perfect at 12-0. Colin Slavin won the meet in 16:34 to lead the Hawks. The girls beat Oxford, 15-45, but feel to Derby, 20-35, for their first loss. Chloe Poulos lead the Hawks (11-1), taking first in 19:25. Kim Poulos (seventh, 22:51), Faye Carnemolla (eight, 23:09), Kate Foley (ninth, 23:59) and Kayla Drmic (10th, 24:05) placed in the top ten. The NVL championship meet is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Football

Woodland lost to Holy Cross, 40-28, Oct. 9 to drop to 3-2 on the season. Darren Gasparri was 21-of-32 for 230 yards with three touchdown passes and ran for 50 yards to lead the Hawks. Joshua Morales caught two touchdowns and Nathan Bodnar had one touchdown catch. Matthew Smith returned an interception for a touchdown. The Hawks have a bye week before visiting Oxford on Oct. 22.

Girls swim

The Hawks stayed undefeated at 8-0 with wins over Naugatuck, 94-81, Oct. 8 and Suffield, 89-72, on Oct. 12. Kyla Behrle won the 200 IM (2:25.59) and 100 butterfly (1:02.84) while Laura DeGennaro won the 200 freestyle (2:04.04) and 100 freestyle (56.81) against Naugatuck. Molly Kennedy (50 free, 26.45), Ella Bernegger (diving, 206.85) and Maura Beltrami (500 freestyle, 5:48.16) also won individual events. Dylan Burkowsky won the 200 free (2:23.19) and 500 free (6:19.05) against Suffield, and Bernegger set a new six-dive school record (227.95). Kennedy (200 IM, 2:33.11), Beltrami (50 free, 28.14), DeGennaro (100 butterfly, 1:05.25) and Behrle (100 free, 1:01.38) won individual events. The Hawks are scheduled to face Torrington on Oct. 15, Watertown on Oct. 19 and Waterford on Oct. 22.

Volleyball

The Hawks improved to 11-3 with wins over Wilby, 3-0, Oct. 8, Waterbury Career, 3-0, Oct. 12 and Kennedy, 3-1, Oct. 14. Maille Ianniruberto had eight kills and Ally Lisowski had three kills and four aces against Wilby. Kalle Legassey had seven kills and four aces, Lisowski had eight kills and three aces, and Kylie Bulinski dished 23 assists versus Waterbury Career. Lisowski had 10 kills with six aces and Bulinski had 21 assists and seven digs against Kennedy. Amber Rosato added eight kills and ten, Emma Fabrizi had seven kills. The Hawks are scheduled to play Holy Cross on Oct. 15, Pomperaug on Oct. 18 and Oxford on Oct. 19, before finishing the regular season with matches against Seymour on Oct. 21, Nonnewaug on Oct. 25 and Ansonia on Oct. 27.