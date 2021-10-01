Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Presence in the pocket

Woodland junior Darren Gasparri threw four touchdown passes to lead the Hawks to a convincing 44-6 win over Kennedy on Sept. 24.

Stepping up

With the Greyhounds down a player against Wolcott on Sept. 29, senior Tiffany Nguyen stepped up and tallied 14 service points to help lead Naugatuck to a 3-1 win over the Eagles.

Difference maker

Woodland senior Sara Alessio scored two goals to lead the Hawks to a 3-1 win over Holy Cross in a battle of undefeated teams on Sept. 25.

Mr. Hat Trick

Naugatuck junior Pedro Crivella scored three goals in back-to-back wins over Waterbury Career, 8-3, on Sept. 24 and against Seymour, 7-2, on Sept. 28.

Force in the front row

Woodland’s Mallie Ianniruberto has established herself as a force at the net. The junior recorded a combined 24 kills in shutout wins over Watertown Sept. 24, Ansonia Sept. 27 and Crosby Sept. 28.

Naugy Notes

Football

The Greyhounds (1-1) are set to play St. Paul on Oct. 1 after a bye week.

Girls swimming

The Greyhounds earned wins over Oxford, 92-81, Sept. 24, Seymour, 93-77, Sept. 28 and Wilby/Kaynor/Waterbury Career, 80-50, Sept. 30 to start the season 4-0. Davinity Smallwood (200 free, 2:16.07; 500 free, 6:04.41) and Lily Jason (50 free, 26.7; 100 free, 1:00.67) were double-winners against Oxford. Jacqueline Uva (100 fly; 1:05.43) and Haley Deller (100 backstroke, 1:05.67) won individual events. The 200 medley relay team of Deller, Ayana Williams, Uva, Kayla Bartlett swam to victory in 2:05.56. The 200 free relay squad of Sydney Connolly, Bartlett, Jason and Leticia DoNascimento won in 1:55.09. Deller (100 backstroke, 1:06.41) and Smallwood (500 free, 5:57.35) won individual events against Seymour. The team of DoNascimento, Williams, Jason and Uva won the 200 free relay in 1:50.61 and the 400 free relay in 4:12.59. Alena Rotatori (200 IM, 2:53.17), Jason (50 free, 26.90; 100 free, 1:00.07), DoNascimento (100 fly, 1:11.90), Shayla Shaw (200 free, 2:47.49) and Smallwood (500 free, 5:51.81) won individual events against Wilby/Kaynor/Waterbury Career. Naugy is scheduled to face Kennedy on Oct. 5 and host Woodland on Oct. 8.

Volleyball

The Greyhounds picked up three more wins to improve 7-1. Naugy swept Torrington, 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-23), Sept. 24. Kaylee Jackson had 12 kills, five points and five digs. Kendal Allen had 11 service points and eight kills, and Sam Mullin scored 15 service points with 12 assists. The Greyhounds beat Watertown, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-15), Sept. 28. Nadia Cestari scored 17 service points with six aces, nine assists and four kills. Mia Grella added three kills and Juliana Sarbieski had six digs. Naugy beat Wolcott, 3-1 (22-25, 25-8, 26-24, 25-16), Sept. 29. Tiffany Nguyen had 14 service points and four kills. Cestari had 14 points and 19 assists. Allen scored had 14 kills and 8 digs, and Jackson had 11 kills and six service points. Naugy is scheduled to play Wilby Oct. 1 and Seymour Oct. 5.

Word from the Woods

Football

The Hawks improved to 3-0 with a convincing 44-6 victory over Kennedy on Sept. 24. Darren Gasparri threw four touchdown passes. Nate Bodnar ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Michael Strachan and Josh Morales hauled in touchdown catches. Jace Molcyk ran in a two-point conversion and Brian Babo booted two extra points. The Hawks are scheduled to play Torrington Oct. 1.

Girls swimming

The Hawks posted a 93-70 win over Seymour on Oct. 24 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The 200 medley relay squad of Laura DeGennaro, Emme Starzman, Kyla Behrle, Molly Kennedy took first in 1:57.27. The 200 freestyle relay foursome of Starzman, Kennedy, Sarah Cooley, Maura Beltrami swam to victory in 1:50.55. Kennedy (50 free, 27.04), DeGennaro (100 free, 57.57) and Starzman (100 breaststroke, 1:12.23) won individual events. The Hawks are scheduled to face Kennedy Oct. 1 and Oxford Oct. 5.

Volleyball

After a 1-2 start, the Hawks took flight and won six straight to improve to 7-2. The win streak included sweeps over Watertown (25-13, 25-16, 25-21) Sept. 24, Ansonia Sept. 27 and Crosby (25-4, 25-6, 25-8) Sept. 28, followed by a 3-1 (25-15, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23) win over St. Paul Sept. 30. Mallie Ianniruberto had 10 kills and one block against Watertown. Amber Rosato had eight kills and three aces, and Kylie Bulinski had 20 assists and five aces. Bulinski had six aces and Ianniruberto had six kills versus Ansonia. In the win over Crosby, Bulinksi had 15 assists and Ianniruberto had eight kills. Against St. Paul, Ianniruberto had 10 kills and five blocks, Bulinski had 27 assists and 10 digs, and Rosato added seven kills and six digs. Woodland is scheduled to play Wolcott Oct. 5, before matches against Seymour Oct. 7 and Wilby Oct. 8.