Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Kicking it up a notch

Naugatuck senior Julianna Magalhaes scored four goals in the Greyhounds’ 7-2 win over Oxford on Sept. 14.

Taking it to the house

Woodland’s Nathan Bodnar led the Hawks to a 38-27 season-opening victory over Crosby on Sept. 11. The senior rushed for 160 yards on 12 carries, scored two rushing touchdowns, pulled in a 15-yard touchdown catch and added a two-point conversion.

Hat trick

Woodland junior Alexander Farr scored three goals in the Hawks’ 8-0 win over Wolcott on Sept. 14, after booting a game-winning penalty kick in a 3-2 win over Watertown on Sept. 11.

Serving up aces

Naugatuck’s Nadia Cestari helped the Greyhounds get out to a 2-0 record on the volleyball court. The senior scored 17 points and served up four aces in a 3-0 sweep of Bunnell on Sept. 10, and nailed eight aces and scored 12 points Sept. 14 in a 3-0 win over Ansonia.

Scoring and dishing

Woodland junior Paige Letourneau can put it in the net and set up the offense just as well. The Hawks’ speedy forward had two goals and two assists in a 4-0 win over Watertown on Sept. 11 and repeated the feat in a 6-1 win over Wolcott on Sept. 14.

Naugy Notes

Cross country

The boys and girls cross country teams got the season underway with a quad meet against St. Paul, Seymour and Oxford at Oxford on Sept. 14. The boys swept the meet, beating St. Paul, 27-28, Seymour, 20-35, and Oxford, 19-44. Shayne Hasipi led the Hounds (3-0) and finished second overall in 18 minutes, 50 seconds. Brendan Lyles (fifth, 19:10), Zach McCasland (seventh, 19:28) and Taylor Trowers (ninth, 20:07) placed in the top 10 for Naugatuck. The girls beat Seymour, 27-28, and Oxford, 15-50, and fell to St. Paul, 27-30, to start the season 2-1. Julia Kropo finished fifth in 24:12 to lead Naugatuck. She was followed by Jayda Costa (sixth, 25:23) and Lily Dalton (seventh, 25:56). Naugy is scheduled to take on Derby and Watertown Sept. 21 at Hop Brook.

Girls swimming

The Greyhounds are scheduled to open the season Sept. 17 at Watertown for the first of three meets on the road. Naugy’s first home meet is scheduled for Sept. 30 against the co-op team of Wilby/Kaynor/WCA.

Word from the Woods

Cross country

The boys and girls teams started the season off on the right foot by running past Wolcott on Sept. 14 in a dual meet. The boys took the first six places to speed by the Eagles, 15-45, at home. Colin Slavin won the race in 17:30. Nick LaChapelle (second, 17:59), Chase Young (third, 18:01), Sam Ambrosio (fourth, 18:44), Eric Meade (fifth, 19:36), Kayo Niebryzdowski (sixth, 19:56), Elias Sturdevant (eighth, 21:14) and Bryce DiGiovanna (10th, 21:26) gave the Hawks eight of the top ten finishers. The girls placed seven runners in the top ten to breeze by Wolcott, 20-39. Chloe Poulos set the pace and won in 19:50. Kim Poulos (third, 23:34), Lily Miko (fourth, 23:52), Faye Carnemolla (fifth, 24:10), Kate Foley (seventh, 24:57), Kayla Drmic (ninth, 25:33) and Madison Aucoin (10th, 25:55) placed in the top ten for the Hawks. Woodland is scheduled to take on Torrington, Kennedy and St. Paul in Torrington on Sept. 21.

Girls swimming

The Hawks started the season with a 102-82 victory over Jonathan Law of Milford on Sept. 10. Kyla Behrle (100 fly, 1:03.09; 100 back, 1:07.80) and Emme Starzman (50 free, 26.19; 100 breaststroke, 1:12.06) led the way for the Hawks as double-winners. Laura DeGennaro won the 200 free (2:04.73) and Molly Kennedy swam to victory in the 100 free (59.86). The 200 medley relay squad of Behrle, Starzman, Maura Beltrami and Kennedy took first in 1:58.47. The 200 freestyle relay foursome of Starzman, Kennedy, Sarah Cooley and DeGennaro won in 1:50.05. Woodland is scheduled to face the Wilby/Kaynor/WCA co-op team on Sept. 17 and St. Paul on Sept. 21.