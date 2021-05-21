Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Going the distance

Naugatuck senior Jonathon Volpe has played an instrumental role for the boys track team this season. On May 18, Volpe won the 800 and 1600, and was part of the winning 4×400 relay team, as the Greyhounds beat Kennedy, 121-31, and Oxford, 135-18, to finish the regular season 12-0.

Going out in style

Woodland senior Gerald Gory celebrated senior day May 15 with a two-run double and a grand slam in a 12-1 win over Derby.

Clutch hits

With the Greyhounds trailing Wolcott 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth May 18, junior Kendall Allen belted a game-tying, two-run double and Aryn Bombery hit a two-run single en route to a 4-2 win.

Double trouble

Woodland junior Meghan Ruhl and sophomore Cori Patchkofski went undefeated in doubles play for the girls tennis team during the regular season.

A spark at the plate

O’Brien Tech’s Jeff Mercer of Naugatuck has been a spark for the Condors this season. The junior led O’Brien Tech to a 12-8, come-from-behind win against Kaynor Tech on May 19 with a homerun and five RBI.

Naugy Notes

Baseball

The Greyhounds finished the regular season with a 5-3 win over Ansonia on May 20. Matt Kilmer and Lucas McKenney drove in two runs apiece to lead Naugatuck (9-8). Mike Deitelbaum added two hits. Ryan Sutherland earned the win on the mound. The Hounds lost 10-0 to St. Paul on May 14. McKenney belted a double for the Hounds. Naugy beat Torrington, 11-8, on May 17. Jon Chatfield hammered two triples and scored two runs. Kilmer had three runs and Alex Sosa scored twice. The Greyhounds fell to Wolcott, 15-2, on May 18. The NVL baseball tournament is scheduled to start May 22, with semifinals and finals next week. The first round of the Class LL tournament is set for June 1.

Softball

The Greyhounds beat Ansonia, 16-0, in five innings May 20 for their 12th straight win. Alyssa Roberts pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts. She added three hits at the plate, including a double and a triple to drive in a run. Nadia Cestari had a homer and a triple, Felicia Salvati had three hits, three runs and four RBI. Sophia Onofrio added a triple and three RBI, and Riley Best scored three runs. The Greyhounds beat St. Paul, 17-2, on May 14. Roberts spun a six-hitter, striking out 13. Samantha Mullin belted four hits, including a double and a triple, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Kendall Allen had four hits, including two doubles, scored twice and had two RBI. Samantha Valentine had four hits and an RBI. Lauryn Ramalho had three hits and three runs scored. On May 18, Naugy came from behind to beat Wolcott, 4-2. Allen hit a game-tying double and Aryn Bombery added a two-run single in the sixth to give Naugy the win. Ramalho added two hits. Roberts struck out six and allowed five hits. Naugy is scheduled to end the regular season against Torrington on May 21. The NVL softball tournament is scheduled to start May 22, with semifinals and finals next week. The first round of the Class L tournament is set for June 1.

Track and field

The boys team finished the regular season undefeated at 12-0 with wins over Kennedy, 121-31, and Oxford, 135-18, on May 18. Jon Volpe won the 800 (2:00) and the 1600 (4:28.9). Cameron Jacobs won the 110 hurdles (16.8) and the 300 hurdles (42.6). Kevin Healy won the shot put (37-2) and the discus (106-6). Other event winners included Radsir Vaughn (100 meters, 11.0), Matt Nofri (3200, 10:55.1), Jett Hall (long jump, 19-3) and Aiden Tripp (triple jump, 37-9). The Hounds swept the relays. The team of Vaughn, Jayshawn Lindsay, Hall and Tripp won the 4×100 (45.3). The 4×400 squad of Volpe, Taylor Trowers, Lindsay and Jacobs took first in 3:30.5, and the 4×800 foursome of Zach McCasland, Trowers, Chance Conklin and Daniel Anderson finished first in 9:91.4. The girls beat Kennedy, 96-33, and Oxford, 92-38, to improve to 9-3. Allison Murphy broke the school record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.5. Julia Kropo won the 400 meters (62.2) and the javelin (84-11). Ayana Williams won the long jump (13-0) and triple jump (27-1). Other event winners included Kaylee Jackson (1600, 6.20), Lauren Sonski (800, 2:32.2), Jaesah Perry (high jump, 4.0), Jayda Costa (pole vault, 5-6) and Alyssa Jones (discus, 90-0). The 4×100 relay team of Leticia DoNascimento, Jodie Saint Paul, Jessica Saint Paul and Layla Nemeth won in 56.9, and the 4×400 team of Kropo, Sonski, DoNascimento and Murphy finished first in 4:20.2. The NVL championships are set for May 22. The Class L championships are June 1 at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Word from the Woods

Baseball

The Hawks finished a great run through the NVL with a 12-1 win over Waterbury Career in five innings to end the regular season 18-1. Matt Belcher had a three-run home run. Michael Belcher and Cory Mastropietro each hit a two-run home run. Jayden Tomasella went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Woodland. The Hawks beat Holy Cross, 10-4, on May 14. Mastropietro doubled twice and drove in two runs. Zach Drewry, Matt Koliani, Tyler Giambra and Tyler Lato had two hits each. Matt Deegan had a single, two runs and two RBI. Michael Belcher got the win on the hill, scattering nine hits and striking out six. Woodland celebrated senior day on May 15 and romped over Derby, 12-1, in five innings. Gerald Gory belted a two-run double and a grand slam. Matthew Deptula had a hit, two runs and one RBI. Jayden Tomasella, Koliani, Jack Bronn and Cameron Heeman added a hit, a run and an RBI. On May 17, Heeman threw a five-hitter, striking out five, in a 6-0 win over Oxford. Matt Belcher hit a home run. Woodland beat Seymour, 10-7, on May 18. Matt Belcher drove in two runs and scored twice. Drewry had a single, a double and three RBI. Koliani earned the win in relief. The NVL baseball tournament is scheduled to start May 22, with semifinals and finals next week. The first round of the Class M tournament is set for June 1.

Softball

The Hawks completed the first undefeated regular season (18-0) in the program history with a 4-3, extra-inning win over Oxford on May 19. Kylie Bulinski hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to score Samantha Sosnovich for the win. Riley Kane scattered six hits and struck out 11 over seven innings, and also chipped in with a two-run single. Sosnovich hit a solo home run and struck out the side in the eighth in relief. On May 15, the Hawks beat Derby, 20-0, in five innings. Sosnovich and Samantha Benanto combined to pitch the shutout, striking out six. Bulinski hit two home runs and drove in five runs. Kane had a home run and a single, Emily Beyer had three hits and two RBI, and Chelsea Donovan added two hits and four runs scored. On May 18, Sosnovich allowed two hits and struck out 11 in a 7-0 win over Seymour. May Dawes had two hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Bella Kraemer had a two-run single, Cassidy Donovan belted a home run, Beyer had a RBI, and Kane and Rory Nolan both had two hits and a run scored. The NVL softball tournament is scheduled to start May 22, with semifinals and finals next week. Woodland is the top seed in Class M. The first round of the Class M tournament is set for June 1.

Track and field

The girls finished the regular season undefeated at 11-0 with wins over Seymour, 97-53, and Waterbury Career, 137-9, on May 15. Jaden Young won the 800 (2:25) and 3200 (13.03). Sara Alessio won the long jump (15-2) and triple jump (30-11). Other event winners included Isabela Mejias (110 hurdles, 19.1), Rebecca Benoit (200 meters, 26.4), Chloe Poulos (1600, 5:11), Isabella Bianchini (pole vault, 6-6), Sarah Cooley (javelin, 104-9) and Faith Herren (discus, 80-1). The 4×800 relay team of Chloe Poulos, Daniella Celotto, Kim Poulos and Young won in 10:41, and the 4×400 team of Kim Poulos, Benoit, Paige Letourneau and Young took first in 4:14.4. The boys improved to 9-2 with wins over Seymour, 97-53, and Waterbury Career, 137-9. Eric Meade won the 110 hurdles (16.2) and the triple jump (41-5). Colin Slavin won the 1600 (4:49) and 3200 (10:40). Other event winners included Thomas Meade (300 hurdles, 45.6), Martin Swercewski (800, 2:09) and Nathaniel Smith (high jump, 6-0). The boys swept the relays. The 4×100 relay team of Ervin Owusu, Nathan Swercewski, Alex Farr and Dillon Carroll finished first in 46.02. The 4×800 squad of Smith, Jon Schwarz, Slavin and Chase Young won, and the 4×400 team of Smith, Young, Nathan Swercewski and Conrad Filippone took first in 3:38.7. The NVL championships are set for May 22. The Class M championships are June 2 at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.