Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Coming up big

Woodland junior Isabella Kraemer belted the eventual game-winning, two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to give the Hawks a 10-8 win over Oxford on April 23.

Grand slam

Naugatuck senior Jonathan Chatfield came to the plate with the Greyhounds trailing Torrington 4-1 early in a game April 26 and blasted a grand slam to give the Greyhounds the lead for good in an 8-4 win.

Double-winner

Woodland sophomore Sarah Cooley won the shot put (28-0) and the javelin (101-1) in the Hawks’ meet against Naugatuck and Wolcott on April 27.

Qualifying for states

Naugatuck junior Steven Herb, who has won the javelin event in each of the Greyhounds’ first three track meets, qualified for states with a throw of 135 feet, 10 inches during a meet against Woodland and Wolcott on April 27.

Making it count

Naugatuck freshman Aryn Bomberry sparked an eight-run fifth inning with a grand slam in the Greyhounds’ 14-0 win over Watertown on April 22.

Naugy Notes

Boys tennis

After dropping a 5-0 decision to Wolcott on April 23, the Greyhounds won back-to-back, 3-2 matches over Holy Cross on April 26 and Torrington on April 27 to improve to 2-3. Jay Barth (6-1, 6-1) and Julio Perez (6-2, 6-4) earns singles wins against Holy Cross. The team of Ethan Campana-Alex Felix secured the match with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles. Barth (6-0, 6-0) and Perez (6-0, 6-3) won singles against Torrington. The duo of Brian Barth-Aidan Lau won 6-1, 1-6, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles. Naugy is scheduled to play St. Paul on May 1, Woodland on May 3 and Wolcott on May 4.

Girls tennis

After a 0-4 start, Naugy picked up three wins in a row to improve to 3-4. The Greyhounds beat Sacred Heart, 5-2, on April 26. Shravani Daptardar (8-4), Mia Grella (8-0) and Ashley Antunes (8-0) won single matches. The duos of Diana Rebelo-Alena Rotatori (8-6) and Ally LaBarre-Trinity Crisanti (8-3) closed out the win. Naugy swept Torrington, 7-0, on April 27. Kasia Deptula, Daptardar, Grella and Antunes won their singles matches by 8-0 margins. In doubles, Rebecca Carney-Tiffany Nguyen (8-2), Rebelo-Rotatori (8-0) and LaBarre-Crisanti (8-5) made it a clean sweep. The Greyhounds beat St. Paul, 6-1, on April 28. Daptardar (8-1), Grella (8-2) and Antunes (8-0) won in singles play. Carney-Nguyen (8-3), Rebelo-Rotatori (8-2) and LaBarre-Crisanti (8-2) swept the doubles portion of the match. Naugy is scheduled to play Kennedy on April 30, Woodland on May 4 and Crosby on May 5.

Word from the Woods

Boys tennis

The Hawks saw a three-match winning streak come to an end in a 4-1 loss to Watertown on April 23. Brian O’Connell and Nicholas Bshara pulled out a 5-7, 6-3, 10-4 win in doubles play. Woodland bounced back April 26 with a 5-0 win over Torrington. Austin Roberts (6-0, 6-0), Andrew Hopkinson (6-0, 6-0) and Kayo Niebrzydowski (6-1, 6-1) won singles matches. The teams of Tyler MacDowall-O’Connell (6-1, 6-1) and Tyler Cyr-Bshara (6-0, 6-2) completed the sweep. Woodland fell to 4-3 with a 4-1 loss to Wolcott on April 28. Woodland is scheduled to play Holy Cross on April 30, Naugatuck on May 3 and Watertown on May 5.

Girls tennis

The Hawks ripped off five straight victories to improve to 5-2. The Hawks beat Ansonia, 7-0, on April 23. Brooke Reilly (8-6) Audrey Fencil (9-7) Bella Mastropietro (8-0) and Yasmeen Galal (8-1) picked up wins in singles play. The double teams of Olivia Vallejo-Samantha Erickson (8-1) Meghan Ruhl-Autym Dahlman (8-0) and Kayleigh Huk-Cori Patchkofsky (8-0) made it a clean sweep. The Hawks beat St. Paul, 5-2, on April 24. Fencil (8-6), Mastropietro (8-0) and Galal (8-1) earned singles wins. The double tandems of Ruhl-Dahlman (8-3) and Huk-Patchkofsky (8-0) secured the win. Woodland beat Torrington, 6-1, on April 26. Erickson (8-1), Mastropietro (8-1) and Galal (8-0) won singles matches. The duos of Reilly-Vallejo (8-3), Ruhl-Patchkofsky (8-0) and Huk-Dahlman (8-1) swept doubles play. The Hawks made it five wins in a row with a 4-3 victory over Seymour on April 28. Woodland is scheduled to play Holy Cross on April 30, Naugatuck on May 4 and Watertown on May 5.