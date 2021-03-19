Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Career night

Woodland senior Joe Giuliani scored a career-high 27 points in the Hawks’ 86-83 overtime loss to Waterbury Career on March 12.

Hooping it up

Woodland junior Robert Moriarty scored the most points (28) in a game a Hawk has had all season in an 84-75 loss to Holy Cross on March 17.

Team leader

Naugatuck junior Kaylee Jackson scored a team-high 20 points in a 50-43 win over Waterbury Career on March 12 and then dropped a team-leading 16 points in a 52-43 win over Ansonia on March 15.

High marks

Woodland junior Kylie Bulinski set a career-high with 20 points in the Hawks’ 68-40 win over Waterbury Career on March 17.

Rising to the occasion

Woodland junior Riley Kane led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points in a 53-45 overtime win against Ansonia on March 15 and 21 points in a 68-40 win over Waterbury Career on March 17.

Naugy Notes

Boys basketball

The Greyhounds missed the last three games of the regular season due to a COVID-19 issue and finished the regular season 7-2. Naugatuck is expected to be cleared to play in the Naugatuck Valley League tournament, which tips off March 20.

Boys swimming

Naugy evened its mark at 3-3 with a 93-80 win over Torrington on March 12. Jacob Hall led the way with wins in the 200 IM (2:18.69) and in the 100 butterfly (1:01.21). Gavin McKeon took first in the 200 free (2:06.22), Kevin Healey won the 100 free (57.52), Steven Herb won in the 50 free (24.89) and Justin Stone took first in a diving (217.12). The 200 free relay team of Kevin Healey, Jack Healy, Hall and Herb swam to victory in 1:41.53. Naugy was scheduled to take on Sacred Heart and Seymour on March 16 in a virtual meet. Results of the meet weren’t reported as of press time. The Greyhounds are scheduled to end the regular season with a virtual meet against Watertown and Kennedy on March 19. The NVL diving competition is set for March 23. The NVL swim championship meet will be virtual with teams competing by March 25.

Girls basketball

Naugatuck finished the regular season 5-7. Naugy ended a four-game skid with a 50-43 victory over Waterbury Career on March 12. Kaylee Jackson scored 20 points to lead the way followed by Kendall Allen with 13 points. Lauryn Ramalho added eight points and Julianna Magalhaes chipped in with seven points. Naugatuck fell to Torrington, 32-30, on March 15. Aryn Bomberry led the team with 10 points. Naugy bounced back with a 52-43 win over Ansonia on March 16. Jackson had a team-high 16 points and Ramalho added 13. Allen and Saige Winslow checked in with 10 points each. Naugy ended the regular season with a 47-37 loss to Seymour. Allen hit four 3-pointers to lead the Greyhounds with 12 points. Bomberry added eight points. Naugatuck is scheduled to play in the first round of the NVL tournament on March 20.

Word from the Woods

Boys basketball

Woodland finished the regular season 6-6. The Hawks fell to Waterbury Career in overtime, 86-83, on March 12. Joe Giuliani led the way with a career-high 27 points. Nathaniel Smith and Rob Moriarty checked in with 22 points each. Woodland edged out Ansonia, 57-55, on March 15. Moriarty led the way with 16 points. Brady Anderson and Smith threw down 14 points each and Nate Bodnar added 13 points. The Hawks fell to Holy Cross, 84-75, on March 17. Moriarty scored a career-high 28 points. Smith and Bodnar added 13 points each and Giuliani chipped in with 12 points. The Hawks won four of their final six games heading into the NVL tournament, which tips off March 20.

Boys swimming

Woodland dropped its first meet of the season with a 101-83 loss Holy Cross on March 16. Jake Arisian led the Hawks (6-1) with wins in the 200 IM (1:58.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.52). DJ Mulligan won the diving event (245.05) and Patrick Zieba won the 100 backstroke (59.26). Woodland is set to take on Oxford on March 19 in the final meet of the regular season. The NVL diving competition is set for March 23. The NVL swim championship meet will be virtual with teams competing by March 25.

Girls basketball

Woodland finished the regular season 8-4. The Hawks beat Crosby, 41-15, on March 12. Casey Mulligan led the charge with 10 points. Gabby Mastropietro added eight points. Andra Bojka, Ireland Starziski and Olivia Rodriguez had five points each. The Hawks topped Ansonia in overtime, 53-45, on March 15. Riley Kane scored a team-high 15 points and Bojka had 12 points. Ava DeLucia added nine points. Mulligan and Kylie Bulinski checked in with eight points each. Woodland cruised to a 68-40 win over Waterbury Career on March 17. Kane led the way with 21 points and Bulinski hit for 20 points. The Hawks head into the NVL tournament, which tips off March 20, winners of three straight.