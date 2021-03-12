Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Season-high

Naugatuck freshman Aryn Bomberry scored a season-high 14 points to lead the Greyhounds in a 51-29 loss to Ansonia on March 9.

Triple threes

Woodland junior Robert Moriarty had his shot going from three-point land in the Hawks’ 78-68 win over Seymour on March 9. Moriarty hit three 3-pointers en route to 22 points.

Welcome addition

Naugatuck senior Robert Sanders, who recently moved back to the borough from Florida, has been a welcome addition to the boys basketball team after rejoining his teammates. Sanders put scored 15 points in a 64-48 win over Ansonia on March 9.

Diving in

Naugatuck senior Justin Stone scored a season-high 236.55 points in diving during a virtual meet against Oxford, a 99-82 loss, on March 5.

Leading the way

Woodland senior Noah Scott led the Hawks to a 101-74 victory over Sacred Heart on March 5. Scott won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 2.59 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 23.46. He then helped the 200 freestyle relay squad take first in 1:40.69.

Naugy Notes

Boys basketball

Naugatuck improved to 7-2 with victories over Wolcott, 74-60, on March 5 and Ansonia, 64-48, on March 9. Ese Onakpoma led the way against Wolcott with 19 points. Julaquis Minnifield had 18 points and Avery Hinnant knocked in 16 points. Jay Barth and Aiden Robertson added seven and six points, respectively. It was another trio of double-digit scorers that led Naugy over Ansonia. Onakpoma dropped 23 points, Robert Sanders had 15 points and Hinnant checked in with 11 points. Grzegorz Lutrzykowski came off the bench to chip in seven points. The team is forced to quarantine due to a COVID-19 issue and miss its final three regular season games. The Greyhounds are expected to be cleared to play in the Naugatuck Valley League tournament, which starts March 20.

Girls basketball

Naugatuck dropped three straight to fall to 3-5. Naugy lost to Wolcott, 45-41, on March 5. Kendall Allen led all scorers with 12 points. Kaylee Jackson had 10 points and Lauryn Ramalho added eight points. The Greyhounds lost another close one, 30-26, against St. Paul on March 8. Allen led the way again with 10 points. Naugy fell to Ansonia, 51-29, on March 9. Aryn Bomberry led the way with a season-high 14 points. Naugatuck has four games left to finish out the regular season: Waterbury Career on March 12, Torrington on March 15, Ansonia on March 16 and Seymour on March 18. The NVL tournament is set to start on March 20.

Word from the Woods

Boys basketball

Woodland improved to 5-4 on the season with two wins last week. The Hawks disposed of Torrington, 61-47, on March 5 led by Joe Guiliani with 20 points. Nathaniel Smith added 13 points, Conrad Filippone and Nate Bodnar each had nine points, and Rob Moriarty chipped in with eight points. Woodland upset Seymour, 78-68, on March 9. Moriarty and Smith each scored a game-high 22 points. Guiliani added 15 points and Brady Anderson chipped in with seven points. The Hawks are scheduled to finish the regular season against Waterbury Career on March 12, Ansonia on March 15 and Wolcott on March 17, before gearing up for the NVL tournament on March 20.

Girls basketball

The Hawks knocked off Torrington, 53-34, on March 5 led by Casey Mulligan with a team-high 17 points. Andra Bojka added 13 points, Ava DeLucia had nine points and Riley Kane added seven points. Kane led the Hawks with 11 points. DeLucia and Mulligan had 10 points each and Bojka added nine points. The Hawks fell to 5-4 with losses to Ansonia, 52-43, on March 8 and Seymour, 73-37, on March 9. Kane had 11 points with 13 rebounds against Ansonia. DeLucia and Mulligan each had 10 points. Mulligan scored 12 points and Gabby Mastropietro adding nine to pace the offense against Seymour. Woodland is scheduled to finish the regular season against Crosby on March 12, Ansonia on March 15 and Waterbury Career on March 17. The first round of the NVL tournament is set for March 20.