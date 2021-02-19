Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

All over the court

Naugatuck’s Ese Onakpoma had a double-double in the Greyhounds’ season-opening, 82-56 victory over Torrington on Feb. 12. The junior scored 18 points and hauled down 15 rebounds, and just missed a triple-double with eight assists.

First start

Naugatuck junior Saige Winslow made the most of her first varsity start and scored 14 points in the Greyhounds’ 59-34 win over Watertown on Feb. 17.

Buzzer-beater

Woodland sophomore Samantha Sosnovich hit the season’s first buzzer-beater, knocking down a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation Feb. 10 at Ansonia to send to the game to overtime. Ansonia pulled out the 55-51 win.

From downtown

Naugatuck senior Julaquis Minnifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points in the Greyhounds’ season-opening, 82-56 win over Torrington.

Senior leader

Woodland senior Nathaniel Smith led the Hawks with 19 points in a loss to Derby, 62-58, on Feb. 16 to open the season.

Naugy Notes

Boys swimming

Naugatuck’s first meet against Kennedy on Feb. 16 was postponed. The Greyhounds are scheduled to face Crosby-WCA on Feb. 23, Seymour on Feb. 26, Wilby-Kaynor on March 1 and Woodland on March 3.

Word from the Woods

Boys swimming

Woodland junior Jake Arisian set two school records Feb. 16 in a virtual meet against Crosby-WCA. Arisian set a record in the 200 individual medley (2:00.89) and the 100 breaststroke (59.80). Full results from the meet weren’t reported as of press time. Woodland is scheduled to face Seymour on Feb. 23, Kennedy on March 1 and Naugatuck on March 3.