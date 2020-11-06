Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

High-powered offense

Naugatuck senior quarterback Mike Hill threw two touchdown passes to lead the Greyhounds to a 64-6 win over Watertown in a 7-on-7 game on Oct. 31.

Preserving the shutout

Woodland freshman Casey Mulligan made six saves in goal to help the Hawks to a 2-0 win over Naugatuck on Nov. 2.

Game-winner

Naugatuck senior Chris Akinduro scored the only goal of the game to lead the Greyhounds to a 1-0 win over Watertown on Nov. 2.

A force at the net

Woodland senior Elayna Beutel had 10 kills in the Hawks’ 3-0 win against O’Brien Tech on Nov. 2.

Saving the day

Naugatuck senior Jon Almeida made five saves in the Greyhounds’ 1-0 win over Watertown on Nov. 2.

Naugy Notes

Cross country

The boys finished the regular season Nov. 2 with an 18-37 win over Seymour to improve to 3-1. The girls ended 1-3 on the season after a 15-50 loss to Seymour. Jon Volpe won the boys race in 17:56. Matt Nofri (second, 19:06), Shane Hasipi was (third, 19:33), Brendan Lyles (fourth, 20:02) and Jack Healy (eighth, 20:47) placed in the top ten for Naugy. Julia Kropo finished sixth in 24:44 to lead the girls. Viola Cermenika (ninth, 27:34) placed in the top ten. The Greyhounds will take on the rest of the Copper Division in a championship race Nov. 14 at Veterans Park in Watertown.

Football

The Greyhounds beat Watertown 64-6 in a 7-on-7 game on Oct. 31. Mike Hill threw touchdown passes to Jason Spino and Blake Andrews. Aaron Smith returned an interception for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Jibree Bartelli. Dominic DeSousa booted five extra points. The Naugatuck linemen won three of the four lineman challenges. The Greyhounds (2-0) are scheduled to play Shelton on Nov. 11.

Girls swimming

The Greyhounds fell to 5-3 on the season after a 122-61 loss to Woodland on Nov. 2. Jacqueline Uva (200 freestyle, 2:04.51) and Haley Deller (100 backstroke, 1:03.60) won individual events for Naugatuck. Naugatuck is scheduled to face Watertown on Nov. 6 before the virtual NVL swim championships.

Word from the Woods

Cross country

The boys and girls teams beat Derby on Nov. 5 to both finish the regular season 5-0. The boys won 17-46 and the girls ran past Derby 19-43. Colin Slavin won the boys race in 16:56. Chase Young (second, 17:47), Eric Meade (third, 18:33), Sam Ambrocio (fifth, 18:51), Elias Sturdevant (sixth, 18:53), Kayo Niebrzdowski (seventh, 19:52), Cole Verrelli (eighth, 20:08), Nick Santovasi (ninth, 20:10) and Mike Bunce (10th, 20:18) placed in the top ten. Chloe Poulos won the girls race in 18:37. Jaden Young (third, 20:26), Ireland Starziski (fourth, 21:17), Brooke Iannone (fifth, 22:05), Kim Poulos (sixth, 22:25), Kate Foley (seventh, 22:35), Kayla Drmic (ninth, 22:45) and Kasey Beard (10th, 22:29) finished in the top ten. The Hawks will compete for Copper Division championships Nov. 14 at Veterans Park in Watertown.

Girls swimming

The Hawks beat Oxford, 95-72, on Oct. 30 and Naugatuck, 122-61, on Nov. 2 to finish the regular season 5-3. In the win over Oxford, Molly Kennedy (200 freestyle, 2:10.83), Emme Starzman (50 freestyle, 28:87), Kyla Behrle (100 butterfly, 1:02.51) and Ella Bernegger (diving, 207.75) won individual events. In the win over the Greyhounds, Kennedy (50, 100 free), Behrle (100 fly, 500 free) and Starzman (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) all won two events. Bernegger took first in diving (197.20). The foursome of Maura Beltrami, Kennedy, Behrle and Starzman won the 200 medley relay in 1:55.22 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.05. The NVL virtual swim championships are set to for next week.