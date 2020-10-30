Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Court savvy

Naugatuck junior Kendall Allen showed her all-around play with 16 points, seven kills and four aces to lead the Greyhounds to a 3-1 win over Holy Cross on Oct. 27.

Serving it up

Woodland junior Kylie Bulinski served up eight aces, dished 11 assists and ripped six kills to lead the Hawks to a 3-0 sweep over O’Brien Tech on Oct. 27.

Pair of goals

Naugatuck senior Noelle Jacobi scored both of the Greyhounds’ goals in a 2-2 tie with Woodland on Oct. 26.

Cutting through the water

Woodland’s Maura Beltrami led the Hawks to a 98-88 win over Watertown on Oct. 23. The sophomore won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team.

Record-setting pace

Naugatuck junior Haley Deller is on pace to etch her name in the record books. She swam a 1:02.69 in the 100 backstroke against Seymour on Oct. 23, five-tenths of a second off Naugatuck’s all-time girls’ record.

Naugy Notes

Boys soccer

The Greyhounds improved to 6-2-1 with wins over Torrington, 7-3, on Oct. 26 and Watertown, 4-1, on Oct. 27. Chris Akinduro led the ‘Hounds over the Raiders with two goals. Jay Barth, Dan Davy, Tim Rosa, Vinny Dos Santos and Pedro Crivella each scored. Jon Almeida made four saves in goal. Mateus Filho scored three goals against Watertown. Rosa added a goal and an assist. Ahmed Aljamal and Barth had assists. Almeida and Dan Anderson combined for eight saves in net. The Greyhounds’ game against Holy Cross on Oct. 29 was postponed, but has not been rescheduled. Naugy is set to play Watertown on Nov. 3 before playing St. Paul on Nov. 5.

Girls soccer

The Greyhounds tied Woodland, 2-2, on Oct. 26 and beat Oxford, 3-1, on Oct. 28 to improve to 7-1-1. Noelle Jacobi scored both Greyhound goals against Woodland. Saige Winslow made five saves in net. Aaliyah Henry scored twice and Emma Sonski added a goal against Oxford. Winslow made eight saves. Naugy is scheduled to end the regular season against Woodland on Nov. 2 and Oxford on Nov. 4.

Volleyball

The Greyhounds improved to 10-0 with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20) win over Holy Cross on Oct. 27 and a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-13) win over Watertown on Oct. 29. Kendall Allen had 16 points, seven kills and four aces against Holy Cross. Lindsey Walsh scored 14 points, dished 13 assists and had five aces. Kaylee Jackson had nine kills, five points and four digs. Juliana Sarbieski had six points and six digs. Nadia Cestari scored eight points, Sam Mullin had seven points, Cara Bergin added six kills, and Alyssa Roberts and Felicia Salvati had four kills each. Allen had 20 service points against Watertown to go along with nine aces and five kills. Jackson had 13 kills, and Walsh had 14 assists and seven service points. The Greyhounds are set to end the regular season Nov. 6 at Watertown.

Word from the Woods

Boys soccer

The Hawks ran their record to 8-0-1 with a 4-0 victory over Ansonia on Oct. 27. Nathaniel Smith scored twice, and Preston Alessio and Luca Cambra added goals. DJ Mulligan made two saves in net. Woodland’s game against O’Brien Tech set for Oct. 29 was canceled. The Hawks are scheduled to play Ansonia on Nov. 3 before ending the regular season versus Oxford on Nov. 5.

Girls soccer

The Hawks stayed unbeaten at 9-0-1 with a 2-2 tie against Naugatuck on Oct. 26 and a 4-0 win over Ansonia on Oct. 28. Casey Mulligan and Jenna Mierek scored goals against the Greyhounds. Isabela Mejias made nine saves to preserve the tie. Paige Letourneau, Delia Kotsaftis, Dani Celotto and Sara Alessio tallied goals against Ansonia. Woodland is set to end the regular season Nov. 2 against Naugatuck and Nov. 4 against Ansonia.

Volleyball

The Hawks swept O’Brien Tech, 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-6), on Oct. 27 and Ansonia, 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-6), on Oct. 29 to improve to 6-2. Kylie Bulinski led the way with 11 assists, eight aces, six kills and three digs against O’Brien Tech. Elayna Beutel had five kills and five assists. Alexandra Lisowski had seven kills and two digs against Ansonia. Kalle Legassey had two kills and eight assists. Woodland is scheduled to play O’Brien Tech on Nov. 2 before ending the regular season Nov. 5 against Ansonia.