Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Difference maker

Naugatuck junior Jacqueline Uva was a difference maker in the Greyhounds’ 93-90 win Oct. 16 against Woodland. Uva swam to victory in the 200 freestyle (2:07.21) and 100 butterfly (1:02.86), and then helped the 200 freestyle relay team take first in 1:52.47.

A matter of time

Woodland junior Colin Slavin posted a season-best time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds on the trail in the Hawks’ 15-45 win over Oxford on Oct. 20.

Hat trick

Naugatuck senior Emma Sonski led the Greyhounds with three goals Oct. 19 in a 6-1 victory over Seymour.

Triple winner

Naugatuck junior Davinity Smallwood won the 200 freestyle (2:21.58) and the 500 freestyle (6:20.28) and was part of the winning 400 free relay team (4:26.04) as the Greyhounds swam past Watertown, 93-89, Oct. 20.

Coming through in the clutch

Naugatuck junior Kaylee Jackson scored 15 points, made 15 kills and served up eight aces as the Greyhounds escaped Wolcott with a 3-2 win on Oct. 20.

Naugy Notes

Cross country

The boys team beat Derby, 15-50, Oct. 20 to improve to 2-0. The girls fell to Derby, 15-50, to fall to 1-1. Jon Volpe led the Greyhounds and won the boys’ race in 17:37. Matt Nofri (2nd, 18:31), Shayne Hasipi (3rd, 18:54), Brendan Lyles (5th, 19:25), Chance Conklin (6th, 20:24), Jack Healy (8th, 20:42) and Dan Fine (9th, 20:58) placed in the top ten. Julia Kropo finished third (24:00) to lead the girls team. Alyssa Jones (9th, 29:31) finished in the top 10. The Greyhounds are scheduled to face Woodland on Oct. 27 and Seymour on Nov. 3 to end the season.

Girls swimming

Naugatuck beat Woodland, 93-90, Oct. 16 and Watertown, 93-89, Oct. 20 to improve to 4-1. Jacqueline Uva won the 200 freestyle (2:07.21) and 100 butterfly (1:02.86) against Woodland. Haley Deller was also a double-winner (200 IM, 2:30.47; 100 back, 1:03.84). Ayana Williams took first in the 50 free (26.59). The 200 free relay squad of Uva, Williams, Katelyn Fortney and Abby Shugdinis took first in 1:52.47. Davinity Smallwood paced the Greyhounds against the Indians winning the 200 free (2:21.58) and 500 free (6:20.28). Smallwood, Shugdinis, Deller and Uva won the 400 free relay (4:26.04). Williams was also a double-winner (50 free, 27.92; 100 free 1:02.47). Deller took first in the 100 backstroke (1:06.70), and Uva won the 100 fly (1:05.37). Naugy is set to face Seymour on Oct. 23 and Oxford on Oct. 27. The Greyhounds will face Woodland on Nov. 2.

Word from the Woods

Cross country

The boys and girls teams ran past Oxford by identical 15-45 scores Oct. 20 to each improve to 3-0. Colin Slavin, who posted his best time of the season, won the boys’ race in 16:56. Chase Young (2nd, 17:52), Eric Meade (4th, 18:47), Sammy Ambrocio (5th, 19:30), Cole Verrelli (6th, 20:06), Nick Santovasi (7th, 20:36), Ervin Owuso (9th, 20:47) and Mike Bunce (10th, 20:47) placed in the top ten. Chloe Poulos won the girls’ race in 19:10. Jaden Young (2nd, 20:08), Brooke Iannone (3rd, 21:54), Kim Poulos (4th, 22:18), Ireland Starziski (6th, 22:19), Kayla Drmic (9th, 23:37) and Madison Aucoin (10th, 23:47) finished in the top ten. The Hawks are set to face Naugatuck on Oct. 27 and end the season Nov. 3 against Derby.

Girls swimming

Woodland fell to Naugatuck, 93-90, Oct. 16 to drop to 2-2 on the season. Molly Kennedy (100 free, 58.48), Maura Beltrami (500 free, 6:04) and Emme Starzman (100 breaststroke, 1:14.80) won individual events to lead the Hawks. The 200 medley relay squad of Kyla Behrle, Starzman, Beltrami and Kennedy finished first in 2:01.41. The 400 free relay foursome of Beltrami, Sarah Cooley, Liana Demirs and Behrle swam to victory in 4:19.65. Woodland swept the top three spots in diving. Ella Bernegger won with 193.43 points, followed by Kayleigh Theroux (184.43) and Shaelin DiGiola (147.23). The Hawks are scheduled to face Watertown on Oct. 23 and Seymour on Oct. 27. Woodland is set to face Oxford on Oct. 30 and Naugatuck on Nov. 2 to end the season.