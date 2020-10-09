Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Senior celebration

Woodland senior Ava DeLucia celebrated senior day Oct. 7 against Naugatuck by scoring the game-winning goal with 30 seconds left to give the Hawks a 4-3 win.

Hat trick

Naugatuck senior Mateus Filho kicked off the boys soccer season by scoring three goals in the Greyhounds’ 7-1 win over Wolcott Oct. 1.

Setting the pace

Naugatuck senior Jon Volpe won the Greyhounds’ season-opening cross country meet Oct. 6 with a time of 17 minutes, 27 seconds — a full 1:17 ahead of second place — to lead Naugy to a 15-50 win over Oxford.

Pair of firsts

Woodland junior Kyla Behrle won the 200 IM (2:25.58) and the 500 freestyle (5:44.24) to lead the Hawks to a 101-77 season-opening victory over Watertown Oct. 6.

Steering Naugy

Naugatuck senior Lindsey Walsh helped steer the Greyhounds to a 4-0 start on the volleyball court with 42 assists and 39 points through four matches.

Naugy Notes

Cross Country

The Naugatuck boys and girls cross country teams earned identical 15-50 wins over Oxford Oct. 6. Jon Volpe won the boys race in 17:27. Shayne Hasipi (3rd, 18:59), Brendan Lyles (4th, 19:44), Chance Conklin (5th, 20:43), Jack Healy (6th, 20:53), Zach McCasland (7th, 21:32) and Joe Cervone (8th, 21:48) finished in the top 10. Julia Kropo led the girls with a fourth-place finish in 24:14. Viola Cermenika (5th, 28:04), Phoebe Jagello (6th, 30:28), Gina Conforti (7th, 31:35) and Alyssa Jones (8th, 31:47) finished in the top 10. Naugy is scheduled to face Derby Oct. 20.

Girls swimming

Naugatuck picked up a win over Watertown, 104-79, Oct. 2 and fell to Seymour, 95-75, Oct. 6 to start the season. Ayana Williams won the 50 freestyle (28.14) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.99) against Watertown. Davinity Smallwood won the 500 freestyle (6:28.16) and took second in the 200 IM (2:46.90). Haley Deller won the 100 backstroke (1:08.09) and placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:12.44). The foursome of Katelyn Fortney, Jacqueline Uva, Abby Shugdinis and Williams won the 200 freestyle relay (1:58.11). The team of Kelly Brodeur, Uva, Fortney and Williams took first in the 400 freestyle relay. Deller secured Naugy’s only event win against Seymour, winning the 200 IM (2:34.63). The Greyhounds are scheduled to face Oxford Oct. 9 before a virtual meet with Woodland Oct. 16.

Word from the Woods

Cross country

The Hawks are scheduled face Holy Cross Oct. 9 and Seymour Oct. 14 to start the season.

Girls swimming

Woodland opened the season Oct. 6 with a 101-77 victory over Watertown. Kyla Behrle won the 200 IM (2:25.58) and 500 freestyle (5:44.24). Freshman Emme Starzman made a good first impression, swimming to first in the 50 freestyle (26.77) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.21). Emily Beyer won the 200 freestyle (2:22.94), Maura Beltrami won the 100 butterfly (1:07.40), and Molly Kennedy won the 100 freestyle (59.88). The 200 medley relay team of Emily Rhindos, Behrle, Beltrami and Liana Demirs finished first in 2:08.11. The team of Sam Sharley, Sarah Cooley, Beyer and Starzman won the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.98). Woodland is scheduled to face Seymour Oct. 9 and Oxford Oct. 13, before a virtual meet with Naugatuck Oct. 16.