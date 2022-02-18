Onakpoma reaches 1,000 career points

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

Reaching the 1,000-point mark in basketball is a rare feat in a player’s career. Having two teammates accomplish that feat in the same season is almost unheard of, but it has happened from time to time.

This season the Naugatuck boys basketball team has seen that rare feat happen twice and coach Mike Wilson couldn’t be prouder of his two all-state players, Avery Hinnant and Ese Onakpoma.

“It’s been fun to watch,” said Wilson. “Something like this doesn’t come along every season. And these two haven’t changed the way they play one bit to make this happen.

“It has just taken place over the natural pace of the game. No one is pressing, no one is looking at stats. They are just going out and playing solid, simple basketball. Most times they come down the court looking to pass it off to whoever is open.”

What makes this accomplishment even more rare is Naugy’s philosophy that focuses on team first instead of individual accomplishments. But if you have ever seen both players out on the court, statistics are the last thing on their minds, as they usually opt to dish it off to the open shooter.

Avery knocked down his 1,000th career point on Feb. 5 in a 68-49 win over St. Paul. Ten days later, Feb. 15, Ese hit his 1,000th point in a 75-34 win over Torrington. Both record-setting performances were at home in the Ed Mariano Gymnasium, much to the delight of the home crowds in attendance.

“I’m happy to have hit that mark,” said Onakpoma. “But I have to look past it because we have bigger things to accomplish as a team. It’s been a fun year with me and Avery getting the mark but we are looking to do bigger and better things before this is all done.”

In case you are wondering if this feat has happened before at Naugatuck, it did in 1995. The girls had Jen Rimkus and Monique McRae hit the 1,000-point mark in the same season.