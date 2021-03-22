NVL quarterfinals set for boys, girls tournaments

By Republican-American

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Woodland High boys basketball team survived a last-ditch comeback effort by Kennedy to win a Naugatuck Valley League first round game, 62-61, March at home.

The seventh-seeded Hawks and 10th-seeded Eagles battled back and forth the entire game, with neither team leading by more than two points after any quarter.

Woodland built a 62-56 advantage with 90 seconds remaining, only to watch Kennedy close to within 62-59.

Kennedy converted a layup to pull within 62-61. The Hawks got the ball and threw it all the way down the court as time expired.

Rob Moriarty led three Woodland players in double figures with 19 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Nathaniel Smith had 17 points and Nate Bodnar added 12 for the Hawks, who will play second-seeded St. Paul on March 22 at 7:15 p.m. in a quarterfinal in Bristol.

In Naugatuck, the Greyhounds had to wait until March 21 to get the tournament underway.

Avery Hinnant scored 19 points and Robert Sanders added 16 as the third-seeded Greyhounds topped visiting Crosby, 69-57.

Ese Onakpoma chipped in with 13 for Naugatuck, which hosts Holy Cross at 6 p.m. on March 22.

The Greyhounds and Crusaders did not meet in the regular season.

GIRLS BASEKTBALL

Riley Kane scored 19 points to pace the fourth-seeded Hawks in a 60-47 NVL first-round victory over Watertown on March 20.

Casey Mulligan totaled six points, seven rebounds and six steals and Kylie Bulinski grabbed eight boards for Woodland, which will host fifth-seeded Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals March 22 at 6 p.m.

Woodland and Sacred Heart enter their quarterfinal with identical 9-4 records. The teams didn’t play each other during the 2021 regular season.

Naugatuck fell at Torrington, 31-19, in the first round on March 20.

Kaylee Jackson had nine points to lead the Greyhounds (5-8). Julianna Magalhaes and Lauryn Ramalho each had three points for the Greyhounds.