NVL cancels fall postseason

The Naugatuck Valley League on Monday canceled that the remaining divisional tournament games and events for the fall high school sports season.

The NVL said in a statement the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of the NVL student-athlete and the uncertainty of being able to successfully play out the NVL divisional tournaments to their completion…”

A surge in COVID-19 cases in the state has played havoc with the end of the fall sports season with several schools deciding against playing any more games.

The NVL originally planned to hold quarterfinals of its divisional postseason tournaments Saturday, but several teams and at least one school, Ansonia, pulled out because of COVID-19 concerns.

Only one girls soccer game was played Saturday — Wolcott versus Sacred Heart-Kaynor Tech in an Iron Division quarterfinal. Tournament games, divisional cross country championship meets and a virtual NVL swim championship were all set for this week before Monday’s announcement.