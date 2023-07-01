Nitros headed to nationals

BY ROGER CLEAVELAND

NAUGATUCK – Naugatuck Nitros U15 soccer coach Jaime Pereira admits that when he took his team to the United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Eastern President’s Cup Championship tournament in Valley Forge, Pa., he was a bit intimidated.

As much as he believes in his team and takes pride in everything they have accomplished the past couple of years, he had taken a team to the regionals a decade ago without much success. At that level of play, you run into well-funded, elite soccer programs that know they belong.

“They were saying, ‘Who the (heck) are you guys? Where is Naugatuck?’ and they couldn’t even say the name,” Pereira said. “In the end I said to them, ‘You may not know how to say our name still, but you will remember it forever.’

“We prepared really well, and the kids were amazing. It is hard to explain in words how well they played. They worked really hard. The first game they were a little bit nervous, because they didn’t know what to expect. But after the first game they got more confident. They felt strong like they can do it. As soon as they started seeing they could do it, I don’t think there was a team that could stop us.”

The Nitros outscored the competition, 13-2, in winning all five of their games, including a 4-0 victory over the South Chester County PA Dragons in the final with two goals from Nico Soden and one each from Jayse Danuszar and Alex Carbone. The team’s regular center fullback, Kaleb Vaituzis, posted the shutout in goal filling in for goalie Rocco Grella, who suffered a concussion earlier in the tournament.

By winning the Eastern championship, Naugatuck qualified to play in the National President’s Cup in Wichita, Kansas from July 7-11.

“The kids are working hard,” Pereira said. “We are asking businesses, friends and everybody for donations (through https://gofund.me/cb3c6a77 ).

“We can see that people really appreciate what we did for Naugatuck. I wish there was more to help more parents. Some parents have to stay and are sending their kids with us, but my concern was not to leave anyone behind. I think we are going to make it.”

The team has 19 players coached by Pereira and his two assistants, A.J. Oliviera and Carlos Coelho with team manager Michelle Grella helping them with all off-field responsibilities.

Pereira said the strength of the team is its chemistry. He tells the players that he doesn’t have a set group of starters and regular reserves; he has a team. He changes the starting lineup often and relies on the camaraderie of the team to carry them.

“Our captain Jordan Francis is a great defender, but we also have Deric (Eshaghi) who had a great tournament,” Pereira said. “We have Alex (Carbone) who is not even a defender and he played left defender in the tournament and did great. We have Tiago Oliveira that is my center back but he had to play right D because of the injury to Rocco (Grella). Then we had Kaleb (Vaituzis) who had to play goalie because my goalie.

“The beauty of this team is the connection they have. Yes, I have a goal scorer in Nico (Soden). I have Antonio (Guerreiro) who scored three goals, and Nico scored four at the regionals. Ash (Rajkuar) is a great midfielder. But in order for them to move up, you have Matteo (Aguilar) behind them. You have Tiago behind them. All the success of this team comes from the connection they have.”

“They love to play soccer, and they work hard for everything they want. I have talented kids. I have work horses. To be honest, it is a really good team. Over the past three years, I didn’t see a team that could beat us around here.”

Over the past two and a half years, the team has lost only one game, this year’s Connecticut Junior Soccer Association’s State Cup final against Bethel.

Pereira said the team has some very talented players and others who aren’t quite as talented but are workhorses. They need to mesh together perfectly, because he likes to play a patient possession game waiting for open space and then attacking.

A former professional player from Portugal, Pereira said one of the really cool things about the team is its international makeup.

“It is unbelievable,” Pereira said. “We look like a United Nations team. We have two Portuguese, two Brazilians, one Indian, one is from Iran. We have one Albanian and one Italian. The kids were born here, but the families are from a bunch of nationalities.”

He loves the way the team has come together, but he doesn’t want to be overconfident going to the President’s Cup. He likes being the hard-working underdog.

“I don’t want to say we are going to win, but I will go to hell and back for these kids if I need to,” Pereira said. “I believe in them. They have very good qualities. They put effort into everything they do.

“We are going to go there, and we are going to do our best, and then we will see. They have nothing to lose, because like they said at regionals, we are just a small team from Connecticut. We will see. Maybe they will think the same about us at nationals, and maybe we can get the same result.”