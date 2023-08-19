New champs crowned at Hop Brook tournament

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The annual Hop Brook Golf Tournament brought out a competitive group of 44 participants competing in four flights for the first two rounds of play on July 29-30. The tournament concluded with championship weekend, Aug. 5-6, for the semifinals and the championship rounds that saw a new group of champions emerge.

“The weather was perfect and the course was in great shape,” said John Sevivas, who has been filling in for Bryan Nixon. “Our numbers were a bit down from the past few years due to vacations and other obligations, but all in all we had a very competitive group.”

In the championship flight, Glenn Petelle moved on to the semifinals, getting past Mike Magas, and Nick Tribanas advanced, defeating Joe Pascucci. In the other foursome, Pat Granahan reached the semis, knocking off Alex Riberio, and Antonio Lopez survived a playoff win over Steve Rager.

The first flight second round saw Steve Nester get by Anthony Fartaria and Billy Testone won over Dale Sweet. Gentile defeated Keith Ljungquist and David Ranno advanced with a win over Jon Carroll.

In the second flight second round, Rob Swerbitowicz got past Ron Wallace and Rob Spencer moved on past Dan Testone. Herb Grandpre defeated Nate Testone and Ully Hilse got by Sam Molnar.

“With Bryan being out, it wasn’t promoted as much on social media like in years past,” added Sevivas. “It was definitely two great weekends of golf and the weather really cooperated.”

The biggest battle on championship weekend was three-time champion Petelle getting past two-time champion Tribanas. That set up a showdown with Lopez, who got past Granahan in the semis. Lopez who finished in the second round last year, was on his game for the 36-hole final, and defeated Petelle, who was the 2021 runner-up and champion from 2004-2006.

“Antonio played a phenomenal two rounds,” said Sevivas. “He’s an assistant golf coach at Post University and he was really on his game. He’s really been playing well throughout the tournament. The round he put up against Petelle he is definitely worthy of the championship.”

In the second flight the final came down to Swerbitowicz and Grandpre, both of whom were 2019 semifinalists, with Grandpre coming away with the championship in the 18-hole showdown.

There was a lot at stake in the first flight semifinals with Ranno, who lost first round matches the last two years, coming on to beat Gentile to reach the final. In the other semifinal, Nester, a 2021 first flight champion, was knocked off by Billy Testone, the 2022 second flight champion. Testone got by Ranno for the championship.

In the women’s championship Stephanie Kowalec defeated Maggie Moniz to win the title.