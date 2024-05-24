Naugy track defends NVL titles

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The most influential emotion in the world of sports is the power to believe. That single element of human emotion has been attributed to the greatest victories in athletics ever since the games were invented.

The Naugatuck track team has been using that influence the past several seasons and it was out in full force May 18 in Torrington at the NVL championships as the Greyhounds defended their title.

The boys showed what endurance can do, bringing home their fourth straight title without a first place finish while the girls team ran away with their second straight title, scoring a team total of 196 points.

The boys with 140 points outdistanced a talented WCA squad (107 points), and the Watertown girls were runner-up with 120 points but no match for the 10 gold medals won by the Greyhounds.

So what does that influential emotion of believing look like? It looks like this. Lily Jason just returned from an ankle injury three days before the championship and on the final leg of the 100-meter hurdles caught the last hurdle and tumbled to the track.

She managed to pick herself up and bravely finished the race in a time of 33.08 seconds after finishing the preliminary at 17.65.

The trainer was tending to her bruises and head coach Ralph Roper went over to offer some encouraging words, not really knowing what to say, figuring Jason was through for the day. Someone forgot to tell Jason that, as she limped over to the triple jump and wound up winning the gold medal with a leap of 34 feet, 6 inches.

“That is the heart of a champion right there,” said Roper. “I could see that she was banged up pretty good but she was determined and got up and went over and won the triple jump. That speaks volumes about the tenacity of an athlete like Lily.”

Then there was the effort of Lauren Kropo, who had nothing to prove after setting three NVL meet records last year as a freshman. Kropo did one better and beat her previous records in the 100 and 400, winning three gold medals in the 100 (12.15), 200 (25.40) and 400 (56.47) to earn the meet’s Most Outstanding Female Performer honor.

Divine Kabaongo was a double winner with first place finishes in the 300 hurdles with a personal best 46.50 and then won the long jump at 16-11.

“It comes down to scoring in the top eight places,” Roper said. “We had a good day at the office with just about every event securing valuable points. The kids have been working hard all season and it’s our job to put them in the right position to be successful.”

Naugy just seems to have a perfect balance of veteran athletes and up and coming kids to keep the momentum going from one year to the next. A perfect example of what that looked like was the boys 4×400 second place relay squad of seniors Dan Anderson and Zach McCasland, along with freshman Runner Anur and Deric Eshaghi, posting a time of 3:31.40.

“We have some kids who are at the top of their game,” added Roper. “But then you have some of these younger kids doing some big things. Triniti Scott was disappointed in her finish in the 300 hurdles so I told her now go out and redeem yourself.

She dropped four seconds off her leg in the 4 x 4 relay. “Ava Taylor didn’t come out last year so when she joined us this season I put her in the jumps and she finished second in the triple and set a personal best in the long jump. Eli Pena is only a sophomore and he is already under 40 in the 300 hurdles.

These younger kids are doing some big things and contributing being a major part of winning championships here for the Greyhounds.” Lily Dalton won the 1,600 (5:18.35) and finished third in the 3,200.

Wilnye Joseph won the high jump (5-0), Jordyn Grey was first in the shot put (33-00), Briana Rubas was first in the discus (108-05) and second in the javelin (106-00), the relay trio of Jezaiah Ramos, Ciara Patterson and Callie Crosswait team up with Sydney Connolly to finish second in the 4 x 8 (10:30.27) and with Triniti Scott to take 3rd in the 4 x 4 (4:23.83).

The boys had some big performances from Jaiden Roach (2nd in the 200, 23.01; third in the 400, 49.38). Alec Newsom also had a second in the discus (125-02) and a third in the shot put (42-7). Jason Costa finished with a pair of third places in the 1,600 (4:38.39) and the 3,200 (10:22.51). Ryan Deitelbaum had a pair of fourth place finishes in the 200 and 400 while Dan Anderson was fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles.

Eliezer Pena took second in the 300 hurdles (39.95) and was fifth in the long jump, Max Hammond was third in the pole vault (10-06).

The boys relays collected valuable points with the 4×100 team of Chance Lewis, Deitelbaum, Pena and Roach finishing second at 43.85. The 4×800 squad of Joe Cervone, McCasland, Jaden Nieves and Keniel Scales finished second at (8:33.03).