Naugy spikers are more than meets the eye

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

At first glance you notice the intimidating presence of Jordyn Grey in Naugatuck volleyball’s front row, blocking shots across the net and unleashing returns that buckle the knees of opponents.

Then you witness the calming effect of senior tri-captain Leah Chatfield, who has the athletic ability to change the complexion of whatever game she participates in. But that is not all when you face off against the Greyhounds.

There is much more than meets the eye. Under the direction of coach Kevin Wesche, the Greyhounds have one of the deepest teams in the league, allowing them to thrive in the diversity of the unit.

It comes as no surprise that Naugy is sporting a solid 12-2 record heading down the stretch of the regular season and will be one of the teams to be reckoned with come NVL tournament time.

The Greyhounds did fall to Seymour, 3-0, on Sept. 19 and recently lost to Woodland, 3-0, on Oct. 4. Naugy didn’t get on track, dropping the match by scores of 25-17, 25-11, 25-16.

“Not having Jordyn Grey in the lineup is both mentally and physically challenging for our team,” Wesche said, after Grey went out midway through the first set of the Woodland match with an injury.

“She kind of tweaked something in her neck. After working with the trainer she came back in, but having her out of the lineup is a marked difference to the team.

I think we could have overcome it, but tonight Woodland was the better team.”

What the Greyhounds have shown is resiliency, and they came back to sweep Watertown, 3-0, after the loss to Seymour. Naugy swept Pomperaug, 3-0, after it lost to Woodland.

Ainsley Kenney and Jasmine Hedrick work the middle row along with Julia Grady. When Grey went out of the lineup, Taryn Thomas filled in with some inspiring play at the net. Emma Jagello became the force up front as Naugy closed to within 18-12 in the first set before Woodland pulled away.

Lillian Lee, Megan McKenney and Bryanna Jones tried to get the offense started in the second set, but the Hawks went right at the net with Grey still out of the lineup. LuMarie Martinez and Leiliany Martinez filled in the middle and protected the backline, but the Hawks had too much firepower up front.

Trailing two set to none, Grey came back into the lineup and immediately blocked a shot for a side-out kill. Naugy battled and trailed, 14-10, before Woodland closed out the match.

“We have a lot of depth on this team,” said Wesche. “Everyone knows their roles and they all contribute. That’s why we can shake off a game like Woodland and come right back and get back on track.”

The Greyhounds shook off the effects of a bad game and came right back to sweep Pomperaug, 3-0, on Oct. 7 by set scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-16. Chatfield had 14 service points with seven assists and McKenney knocked down 13 service points to lead the Greyhounds attack.

Grey had eight kills and three blocks up front with Jagello adding four kills and one block. Leilany Martinez had seven digs, Jones added four digs with Melodye Hernandez contributed three service points. Lee scored five service points and LuMarie Martinez chipped in with five assists.

Naugy completed the week with matches against Torrington on Oct. 11 and Crosby on Oct. 12. The Greyhounds finish the regular season with return engagements with Seymour and Woodland.