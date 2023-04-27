Naugy softball gets its bats going

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck softball team is starting to put their bats on the ball and that has led them into the win column as of late.

Errors were a factor in all three of their losses and those are something coach Kevin Wesche would like to see the team get better at.

“The team has responded well to the adjustments we needed to make at the plate,” said Wesche. “We are putting the ball in play and making the opponent’s defense make some plays, as opposed to just striking out and heading back to the dugout.

“But we are still making way too many errors. It has been a factor in all three of our losses. We were up, 4-2, in the Seymour game and then we gave up a nine-run inning. They had a couple of well-placed hits and our miscues in the field hurt us.”

Naugatuck lost a 13-10 showdown with Seymour on April 12 and dropped a tough loss, 1-0, to Watertown on April 14. Errors didn’t play a factor in the loss to the Warriors but the Greyhounds couldn’t get the timely hit.

Sophia Onofrio was on base all day against Seymour, collecting two hits, reaching twice on walks and scoring two runs. Leah Chatfield surrendered just three hits and struck out nine against Watertown.

“We have been leaving a lot of runners on base,” said Wesche. “Our hitting has come around but the timely hitting is not there at times.”

Naugy took care of that issue the next time out when it came away with an 8-6 win in extra innings over Torrington on April 18. Aryn Bombery unloaded a pair of two-run homers, including the eighth inning game-winner. Chatfield scattered five hits and struck out 11. Onofrio had two doubles, three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Lauryn Ramalho had two hits and two runs scored. Chatfield had a double and triple while Bethany Carroll added a hit..

“We need to get tougher on defense,” said Wesche. “There are times we outhit our opponent but then errors decide the outcome, but I like where we are offensively. We are starting to consistently put the ball in play.”

Chatfield has 13 hits and 10 RBIs while doing a masterful job in the pitchers’ circle. Bombery leads the team with 15 runs and is tied for the lead with 10 RBIs while blasting four home runs. Onofrio has nine hits and 10 runs scored, Lauryn Ramalho has nine hits and Phobe Jagello has nine runs scored.

“We are getting production from everywhere in the lineup,” added Wesche. “We need to be a little more timely as we still leave a lot of runners on base. And we need to stop extending innings by making errors.”

Naugy made up for its season opening loss to St. Paul by knocking off the Falcons, 6-3, on April 19. Chatfield did her thing in the pitchers’ circle striking out six and added three hits at the plate with three runs scored.

Katie Umland added two hits and three RBIs. Stephanie Sutherland, Onofrio and Ramalho all had hits to pace the Naugy attack.

The Greyhounds were on the road against the rival Hawks on April 21. Naugy was slated for a busy schedule with games against Oxford, Ansonia and Crosby. The Crosby game is scheduled for Friday.