Naugy knocks off Woodland to reach NVL baseball semis

By Republican-American

No. 7 Naugatuck edged No. 2 Woodland, 2-0, in nine innings in the Naugatuck Valley League baseball tournament quarterfinals May 22.

Naugatuck’s Lucas McKenney drove in Justin Stone in the top of the ninth, and Anthony Abate later scored in the inning from third base on an errant throw to second on a steal attempt to break a scoreless game.

Brady Evon pitched eight innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts for the Greyhounds (9-9). Freshman Andrew Tyszka pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure the win. Matthew

Woodland freshman Michael Belcher allowed three hits and struck out 13 batters over 8 2/3 innings for the Hawks (18-2) and Tyler Giambra struck out the only batter he faced.

Naugatuck will face No. 3 Holy Cross (14-6) in the semifinals May 24 at 7 p.m. at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury. Holy Cross beat No. 6 Oxford, 9-2, in the quarterfinals.

The winner will advance to the finals May 26 at Municipal Stadium to face the winner of the other semifinal game between No. No. 8 Watertown, which upset No. 1 St. Paul, and No. 5 Torrington.