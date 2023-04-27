Naugy finding its groove on the links

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck golf team is finding its groove on the links, going into the third week of the season sporting a 2-2 record. Coach Peter Kovalski in his sixth season at the helm and is seeing vast improvement among some of the younger players.

“Our most consistent player has been freshman Gino Ferrucci,” said Kovalski. “He’s been effective because he keeps the ball in play and practices his short game.”

Following a season-opening loss to St. Paul, 194-227, on April 10, the Greyhounds broke into the win column, earning a 206-213 victory over Woodland at Oxford Greens on April 12. Dan Testone shot a season-best 48 and Gino Ferrucci carded a 49 at what Kovalski considers the most difficult course in the NVL.

“Our seniors have shown what they are capable of,” commented Kovalski. “Vin Ferrucci and Dan Testone need to develop more consistency and play to their potential, but I’m optimistic that the team’s play will continue to come together.”

Naugy fell, 194-234, against Watertown on April 14 in the Hounds’ second match against a top team just three contests into the season.

“Gino was our lowest scorer shooting a 57,” said Kovalski. “Our team struggled playing at Crestbrook, one of the most demanding courses in the league.”

The Greyhounds shook off that performance and put up a season-best score in a 198-210 win over Torrington on April 17. Vin Ferrucci led the way, shooting a solid 47, with Gino adding a 49 and Nate Testone checking in with a round of 50.

“That was our lowest total in quite some time,” added Kovalski. “Overall the team has shown enthusiasm and is working to improve their game. Liz Nixon, Sophia Schade and Nate Testone have shown steady improvement. Sophia’s driving has improved significantly over last season.”

“We have some newcomers, CJ Carson and Sean Sterling, and I’m expecting them to show continued improvement and have a chance to contribute as the season progresses.”

Naugy lost to Holy Cross, 194-214, on April 19 at Western Hills Golf Course. Vin Ferrucci led the Hounds with a solid round of 46. Gino Ferrucci came in with a 53, Dan Testone was at 54 and Nate Testone finished up with a 61.

Naugy is scheduled to play Seymour, which also has two players from Oxford, today at Hop Brook Golf Course.