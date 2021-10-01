Naugy boys unleash offense

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck boys soccer program has always taken pride in having a strong defense that holds teams at bay.

Lately, the Hounds have upped the ante on offensive, too.

The Greyhounds unleased their offense in a pair of convincing wins to finish the first month of the season and improve to 4-1.

Naugy earned an 8-3 win over Waterbury Career Sept. 24. Pedro Crivella scored three goals to lead the Greyhounds. Ahmed Aljamal and Michel Souza each scored two goals, and Louis Zarella turned back seven shots on goal.

The Greyhounds offense was in high gear again in a 7-2 win over Seymour Sept. 28. Crivella tallied his second hat trick in as many games to pace the offense.

“Very happy for Pedro, he has been working his tail off,” Naugatuck head coach Ryan Kinne said. “He is playing with a lot of confidence right now. We are still trying to figure out the best personnel from game to game, but we have a couple of formations that we are pretty confident in.”

Vinny DosSantos scored two goals and added an assist against Seymour. Gabe Williams had a goal and an assist. Julio Perez scored a goal and Simon Diaz chipped in with a pair of assists. Zarella made seven saves to keep the Wildcats from mounting a threat.

“It’s nice to be able to get the offense going,” Kinne said. “Vinny and Pedro have been finding one another up top. Louis has been doing the job. He played at the club level for me so I knew he was capable at playing goalie.”

“He (Zarella) really jumped at the opportunity,” Kinne continued. “I knew he would play well. Sometimes that is a position where you can second guess yourself but he came up big [against Seymour] stopping a PK. He has some great reaction instincts and I’m so happy for him the way he is playing.”

Kinne added the team has the players to make adjustments on the fly depending on the game situation.

“The starting 11 is a pretty strong group,” he said. “We have some guys on the bench that need to step up.”

Naugy is scheduled to play Crosby on Oct. 1, Woodland Oct. 4 and Derby Oct. 6.

Woodland, which has started the season undefeated, presents a stiff test.

“We will be prepared, as I know they will be also. These are the kind of games that you want to play in,” Kinne said. “It will be a battle and we will be competitive. We need to take care of business against Crosby first but we are looking forward to the match-up with Woodland.”