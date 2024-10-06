Naugy boys soccer still unbeaten

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The intensity level continues to build with each game the Naugatuck boys soccer team plays as the Greyhounds head down the stretch of the regular season with an unbeaten 9-0-2 mark.

The Hounds came into the season with a purpose after losing to Wolcott in the NVL championship game last season on penalty kicks. That has driven the Greyhounds to a level of play that can’t be denied.

Naugy took on a Torrington team that came in with a four-game unbeaten streak and came away with a 4-1 win on Sept. 27. The Greyhounds spread the damage around with Ismael Mujica, Adrian Wichlinski, Jayse Danuszar and Juan Pablo Loyo Sandoval scoring the goals. Jordan Francis had two assists with Kaleb Vaituzis and Antonio Guerreiro lending assists to pace the offense.

It has been the Naugy defense that has been steering this team to victory, outscoring the opposition, 45-9, with Gabriel Laszkiewicz in the net.

Naugy needed stellar defense to escape Brookfield with a 2-1 nonleague win over Sept. 30. Trailing, 1-0, Wichlinski and Mateo Aguilar scored to help the Hounds emerge victorious.

“When we went up there the boys were talking about this All-American on their team,” said Naugy coach Jose Sendra. “Apparently this player (Jack Ryan) has already committed to UConn.

“We were down, 1-0, and we battled back. I’m so proud of the way we responded. I told them at halftime, this is a winnable game. We as coaches see these boys dominating play in so many different ways. Our goalkeeper is only a sophomore but he’s a big boy. We have not given up more than two goals in a game all season and that says something about this defense.”

The back line of Francis, Haroun Sami and Vaituzis have formed a solid wall for Laszkiewicz, who has recorded five shutouts this season.

The Greyhounds used that defensive presence to come away with a 3-0 win over Ansonia on Oct. 1. Pablo Loyo Sandoval scored two goals to set the tone and Naugy benefited from a goal that went off a defender.

“We have so many players involved in the offense. It’s giving us so much diversity,” added Sendra. “It creates a problem for the opponents defense. Who are they going to mark?

“Take a player like Mateo Aguilar. He does so much and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He breaks up plays on any ball through the middle. Any ball that is 50/50 in the air he wins. He does a great job. He is also a communicator talking to his teammates, setting them up out on the field.”

Naugy was scheduled to host WCA on Tuesday, then play at Crosby on Thursday.