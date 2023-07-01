Naugy Babe Ruth teams taking on town, and regional, squads

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck Babe Ruth League is kicking up the dust on the baseball diamond this summer with the four-team, in-town circuit also playing out of the Connecticut Babe Ruth District II.

The state Babe Ruth League consists of four divisions and among the competitors in District II are Middletown, Clinton, and two teams each from North Haven, Milford and New Haven comprising the Eastern Conference.

“We play in District II as well as our in town league,” said Naugatuck Babe Ruth president David Falzone, who is in his 27th year at the helm. “We had to scale back by one team this summer but still have four competitive teams that consist of 56 players, at 14 players per team.”

The Western Conference leader in District II is Naugatuck Sibby’s, coached by Justin Goodall, at 5-3. The Naugy Browns, coached by Bob Delprincipe, are third at 4-5. In fourth place is the Naugy Firefighters, coached by Angel Valentin, at 3-4. Naugy B&G, coached by Brian Rollison, is fifth at 3-5. Also playing out of the Western Conference are South Meriden, Wolcott, Shelton, Shepaug and Amity.

Rotary serves as the home field for the in-town Babe Ruth League with the defending champion Firefighters looking to repeat. Last year’s runner-up, Browns Roofing, is looking to stake its claim. Sibby’s held the title for multiple years and is looking to get back in the fray while B&G Sports wants its shot at the title as well.

The Naugatuck Babe Ruth 13-15 league recently concluded the spring season with the Naugy 13s under coach Mike Trumbley finishing at 10-5. In the 15 year-old Division, Tim Aucoin led JM Auto to a 10-2 record with Justin Goodall of the Loaded Goats and Tom Yoxall of the HJ Bushka compiling 6-4 records.

“We had a very competitive spring season,” said Falzone. “We are finishing up the playoffs with Naugy still battling Cheshire in the 13 year-old group.

“The summer league is around the midway point. We have a lot of competition within the division, facing teams from Meriden, Wolcott, Shelton and Amity with Shepaug being a newcomer this season.”

Falzone continued: “Of course our in town league playoffs will begin around the third week of July. The weather has been creating some postponements, but there is always excitement generated from the in-town tournament.”