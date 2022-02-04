Naugatuck Youth Soccer spring registration is open online for all age groups U5-19 (all birth years 2017 and older).

To register your child, go to https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/naugatuckyouthsoccer. The cost is $85 for U5-10 in-house recreational teams and $130 for U11-19 district competitive teams.

NYS is looking for a president, referee assignor, U6 age director and assistant, U8 assistant age directors and assistant publicity directors. NYS is also always looking for coaches. For more information, please contact naugysoccer@gmail.com.