Naugatuck track teams sit at 4-0

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck track teams are running on all cylinders, posting a pair of 4-0 marks two weeks into the season. The boys knocked off Woodland, 80-70, and Derby, 101-49, on April 4 to start the season. The girls got by Woodland, 85-64, and bested Derby, 115-31.

Shayne Hasipi (1,600 meters, 3,200) and Dan Anderson (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) led the defending NVL champion Greyhound boys as double winners. For the girls, defending NVL runner-up Lauren Kropo (100, 200, 400) was a triple winner and Lily Jason (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) was a double winner.

“Definitely a good way to start the season to have a personal best in both hurdles,” said Anderson. “Naugy has a huge reputation in track and we have put up some good numbers the last few seasons, so we come into this season with some pretty high expectations.”

“We had such a successful indoor season,” said Kropo, “but I think coming into the outdoors we really don’t feel a lot of pressure because we have so many good athletes on this team and our coaches have us ready to compete.”

The Greyhounds picked up a few more wins with the boys defeating Holy Cross, 103-46, and Crosby, 128-19, on April 8. The girls were victorious over Holy Cross, 131-19, and Crosby, 146-2.

Anderson (200 meters, 23.7; 110 hurdles, 16.5; 300 hurdles, 42.9) was a triple winner and Hasipi (400, 51.8; 3,200, 10:42) was a double winner to lead the boys. Sydney Connolly (800, 2:39; 1,600, 5:54), Kropo (100, 12.5; 200, 25.4) and Divine Kabongo (100 hurdles, 15.3; 400, 1:03) were double winners to lead the girls.

The depth of Naugatuck is what has propelled them to the top of the league. Jayden Bartelle finished second in the javelin, triple jump and high jump while placing third in the long jump.

“There are some events we don’t do during the indoor season, so there are some techniques we need to work on to make sure we are performing to the best of our ability,” said Bartelle. “But our coaching staff has us prepared to be competitive.”

Zach McCasland is another one of those athletes that makes his presence felt in various events. The junior mid-distance runner posted a pair of second place finishes in the 400 and 800 and was part of the first place 4×400 relay with Brendan Lyles, Jack Healy and Alex Manon and the first place 4×800 relay with Jason Costa, Hasipi and Lyles.

“I think any pressure we may feel is pressure that is well-earned,” said McCasland. “For the most part I think that is what makes us excel and want to achieve even more than we have already, so in the long run it’s a good thing to have to deal with.”

Chance Lewis has shown he can be another reliable athlete that can make some noise. He was part of the first place 4×100 relay with Jett Hall, Ryan Deitelbaum and Matt Davy during the season-opening meet against Woodland and Derby. Lewis has quickly established himself as a long jumper, finishing first at 18-8 against Holy Cross, along with a third place in the triple jump.

“It definitely feels good to get back into the groove and go out and do our best,” said Lewis. “Coach Roper has us all focused to keep looking ahead and not to look back on what we accomplished.”

D.J. Ottowell was first in the shot put (36-8) with Savvon Jones second. Alec Newsom was first in the discus (113-3) with Justice Santiago second. The girls had Gwen Marenghi finish first in the 3,200 (12:57) and second in the 1,600. Lily Jason was first in the 300 hurdles (49.7), Jaesah Perry was first in high jump (4-6), Briana Rubas was first in the discus (79-11) and third in the shot put, Ayana Williams was first in the shot put (28-4) and second in the discus. Chloe Tome won the pole vault (7-6) while Indya Waller was second in the javelin, high jump and pole vault.

“I’m working on the discus. This is a new event for me, but that is the luxury of having such a big team” said Williams. “We can have athletes try different events. We certainly have the coaching to help us to be the best that we can be.”