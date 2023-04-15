Naugatuck girls tennis in rebuild mode

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck girls tennis team is in a rebuilding phase after graduating most of its experienced players.

The Greyhounds started off 0-2 on the season with loses to St. Paul (6-1) and Wolcott (7-0) on April 3 and 4.

“The girls are learning every day out on the court and they are working hard to get better,” said Naugatuck coach Jose Sendra. “I know I have said it in the past, but with what we graduated we are truly in a rebuilding phase and that takes time to develop.”

Juniors Camryn Smith and Amy Morrissey come back with the most varsity experience and the leadership of seniors Josephine Burke and Cassandra Cozzi lend to the support of the younger players looking to fill their roles.

The doubles teams are always a mix-and-match game. The Greyhounds do have a solid duo with sisters Sophia DeFilippo, a senior, and Ava DeFilippo, a junior, pairing up to form a solid team together.

“It’s definitely something we need to get used to and that will come with the more we play together,” said Ava. “It’s a lot different than soccer. We played our positions in soccer but here we need to communicate more on the court.”

Sophia is the newbie to the sport with this being her first season playing tennis. The one thing they both share is a passion to win and a do-whatever-it-takes attitude.

“I tried singles and didn’t really like that as much,” said Sophia. “I think playing together is where we can help the team succeed. Ava played last year so she is showing me the ropes. I think once we feel comfortable out there we can be a good doubles team together.”

Naugatuck finally got into the win column with a 7-0 victory over Torrington on April 6. Smith got things started, battling through a tough 8-6 loss at the No. 1 seed.

Josephine Burke earned an 8-5 win at No. 2 singles. Cassie Cozzi and Morrissey gave Naugy a sweep in singles play to open up a commanding lead.

In doubles Sophia and Ava won the first doubles match, 8-2. The team of Kaitlyn Swindon and Eliviah Shroeder and the duo of Bryanna Jones and Giovana Knupp earned 8-1 decisions to complete the sweep of Torrington.

“Our No. 1 singles this year was our No. 4 singles last year, so that has been a big jump up,” said Sendra. “We are fortunate to have Ava (DeFilippo) back. She was a solid player last year and she got her sister to come out for the team.

“I think the two of them playing together at doubles will be a solid addition for us. It will be interesting to see the growth of this team. Hopefully it will be significant growth.”