BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

Competing in the NVL track and field championships can cause a few anxious moments. Going up against the best from around the state in the state divisional championships will put a few butterflies in your gut. At the state open, taking on the best in all of Connecticut can be quite intimidating.

The New England track and field championship is simply off the charts. On June 10 in Bangor, Maine, 348 high schools descended on Cameron Stadium. The locals from Woodland and Naugatuck returned home with some All-New England honors.

“You are facing the very best in New England and you better be beyond a work in progress at that point,” commented Woodland coach Jeff Lownds. “Our athletes did a great job, and thanks to the parents, who were so committed to seeing this thing through. We are so proud of Sarah Cooley, who earned All-New England.”

Connecticut was represented by 74 schools in five divisions. Cooley, a Woodland senior, added to already impressive accolades with a sixth place, All-New England finish in the shot put (37 feet, 11¼ inches). She also took eighth in the javelin.

The competition at the New England meet was intense. Woodland senior Laci Davis, a two-time NVL and state champion in the triple jump, finished 11th in the event (35-7¼) at the New England meet this year after earning All-New England honors last season. Fellow senior Alex Farr beat his NVL championship time in the 800 meters by six seconds and still finished 12th at the New England meet with a time of 1:56.14.

Naugatuck got solid efforts from both Lauren Kropo and Lily Jason. Kropo was just tenths of a second off her NVL record pace in the 200 meters at the New England meet, where she finished 11th in 25.32 seconds. Jason went six inches further than her NVL championship leap in the New England triple jump, yet wound up 12th at 35-6.

“We lost two parts of the 4×4 relay team that earned All-American honors last year with Allie Murphy and Julia Kropo going on to make their own mark in college track,” said Naugy coach Ralph Roper. “We have been very fortunate to have them hand off the baton to the next group, and they just continued with that success.”

Jason and Lauren Sonksi were part of that foursome last season and bring that leadership to this year’s group. In fact it was a late-season injury in the triple jump last year to Jason that opened the opportunity to fill one of the spots this season.

“We moved Divine (Kabongo) into that spot when Lily got injured and that worked out for us. Divine ran a 64-second split last season and is down to 60 this year,” Roper said. “Lauren came in as a freshman to take over her sister’s spot and it was all that hard work this group did throughout the summer last year that had them ready to compete at this level this season.”

The Greyhounds did not come home empty-handed as the 4×400 of Kropo, Jason, Sonski and Kabongo finished second, earning All-New England honors at 4:01.57. The team that finished second in Class L, setting a new school record (3:57), and finished second in the state open to earn All-State status, was now headed to Philadelphia to compete in the New Balance Nationals on June 17.

“We will also run in the 800 sprint medley,” added Roper. “Jason and Divine doing 100 each with Sonski doing the 200 and Kropo the 400. We are looking forward to the challenge of earning All-American status for the second year in row in the 4×4 relay.”