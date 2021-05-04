Naugatuck boys, Woodland girls dominate on the track

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

The Naugatuck boys and Woodland girls track teams continued to separate themselves from the field.

At a tri-meet April 27, the Naugatuck boys dominated and improved to 5-0 with wins over Woodland, 111-30, and Wolcott, 99-31.

“Obviously, we still have some work to do in some of the areas we are not as strong in,” Naugatuck head coach Ralph Roper said. “For the most part coach Bill Hanley or myself can’t complain at where we are this point in the season.”

The Woodland girls stayed undefeated at 5-0, winning in convincing fashion. The Hawks beat Naugatuck, 124-26, and Wolcott, 127-21.

“We are still a work in progress,” Woodland girls head coach Jeff Lownds said. “We are not where we want to be but we are certainly heading in that direction.”

The Naugatuck boys won all three relays.

The 4×100 team of LeoAngel Lopez, Jett Hall, Ayden Tripp and Jayshawn Lindsay won in 45.1 seconds. The 4×400 squad of Daniel Anderson, Cameron Jacobs, Taylor Trowers and Lindsay took first in 3:36.9. The 4×800 foursome of Shane Hasipi, Trowers, Matt Nofri and Jon Volpe won in 8:44.9.

Lopez won the 100 (10.9), 200 (22.9) and the 400 (52.2). Jacobs won the 110 hurdles (16.2) and the 300 hurdles (43.5). Volpe picked up first in the 800 (2:06.7) and the 3200 (10:45.1).

Naugy had a solid performance in the field events. Tripp won the long jump (18-11) and the triple jump (39-04). Chance Conklin won the pole vault (10-06), and Steve Herb qualified for states in the javelin with a winning throw of 135 feet, 10 inches.

“We lowered our time in the 4×8 relay and qualified for states in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles,” Roper said. “Lopez, Hall and Lindsay all qualified in the 100, so we had some nice activity there. We had a lot of kids lower their times, so we are heading in the right direction.”

The Woodland girls won each relay, as well.

The 4×100 team of Paige Letournea, Sarah Alessio, Rebecca Benoit and Isabella Bianchini won in 52.1. The 4×400 foursome of Jaden Young, Kim Poulos, Benoit and Leterneau placed first in 4:15.6. The 4×800 squad of Young, Kim Poulos, Chloe Poulos and Dani Celotto won in 10.27.1.

Chloe Poulos broke her own record in the 1600 (5:16.8) and also won the 3200 (12:06.9). Letournea won the 100 (12.3) and the 200 (26.2). Sarah Cooley won the shot put (28-0) and the javelin (101-1). Kim Poulos won the 400 (62.6), Young won the 800 (2:23.7), and Faith Herren placed first in the discus (90-03).

“The girls had a good day,” Lownds said. “We are starting to find out who we are and what are short comings are and where we need to focus over the next couple of meets. We were able to shake out a few things and try some kids in different places. The goal is to put together the best lineup we can when we go to NVLs.”

The Naugatuck girls beat Wolcott, 110-42. Allison Murphy led Naugy (4-1) with wins in the 100 hurdles (17.5) and the 300 hurdles (49.7). Jayda Costa placed first in the pole vault (5-06).

The Woodland boys earned a 104-45 victory over Wolcott. Nathaniel Smith won the high jump (6-0) for the Hawks (4-1).

Naugatuck and Woodland each have three meets left on their schedule before the NVL championship later this month.