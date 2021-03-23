Naugatuck boys, Woodland girls advance to NVL semifinals

The No. 3 Naugatuck boys topped Holy Cross, 68-51, Monday in the Naugatuck Valley League tournament quarterfinals.

Ese Onakpoma scored a game-high 27 points and Avery Hinnant added 18 for the Greyhounds. Robert Sanders scored 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter for Naugatuck.

Naugatuck will play at No. 2 St. Paul on Wednesday in the semifinals. Naugatuck and St. Paul split a pair games during the regular season.

St. Paul beat Woodland, 52-29, on Monday to reach the semifinals.

Nathaniel Smith had 15 points and Rob Moriarty added 10 for the Woodland.

The No. 4 Woodland girls beat Sacred Heart, 46-40, in the NVL quarterfinals on Monday.

Casey Mulligan had 18 points, five steals and four assists to lead the Hawks. Riley Kane added eight points and Andra Bojka had seven Woodland.

The Hawks will play at No. 1 Holy Cross in the semifinals on Wednesday. The teams didn’t meet in the regular season.

The finals for the tournaments will be played on either Friday or Saturday. All games are at higher seeds and no fans are allowed.