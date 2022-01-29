Naugatuck boys swimming and diving looking to hit its stride

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck boys swimming and diving team is experiencing the same start and stop scenario that a lot of the winter sports teams are facing. Heading into this week, the Greyhounds are ready to hit their stride and with that hopefully gain some momentum along the way.

“We got out to a slow start,” said Naugy head coach Dan Knepple. “Between postponements due to COVID issues and having some swimmers out recovering from injuries and surgeries, it’s been a slow go of things.

“We are beginning to get some of those swimmers back and we are getting close to being at full strength. We just had our Torrington meet rescheduled for the second time and hopefully we will see them later in the season.”

Naugatuck did get their feet wet in a recent meet on Jan. 21 against neighboring rival Woodland, and the Hawks came away with a solid 112-74 win, dropping the Hounds to 0-3 on the season.

The Greyhounds do have some veteran swimmers back with a couple of go-to guys they can look to, but a lack of experienced depth can leave them short-handed at times.

“We have a strong core of four divers,” said Knepple. “One of them just came back from in injury. We had six swimmers come back that were out. I think moving forward we are going to see us pick up the pace as we gear up for the NVLs.”

The Greyhounds were led by double winners senior Steven Herb and freshman Kellen Maher in the showdown with the Hawks. Herb swam to first place finishes in the 50 freestyle (24.68) and the 100 butterfly (59.61), and he was part of two first place relays.

Maher has been making a good first impression and swam to victory in the 100 freestyle (52.15) and the 200 freestyle (1:55.14), along with being part of two first place relays.

“I think we have three solid relay teams,” added Knepple. “We have been working on the odd strokes trying to diversify the team. We have a lot of freestylers and a lot of fast sprinters. We are looking to push forward and get the most out of our relay teams.”

Naugy raced to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with the foursome of Jack Healy, Maher, Herb and Eric Fortney posting a winning time of 1:39.79. The 400 freestyle relay squad of Herb, Maher, Fortney and Gavin Mckeon swam to victory in a time of 4:04.84.

The Greyhounds picked up some valuable points along the way with Fortney finishing second in the 200 IM (2:26.25) and placing third in the 500 freestyle (5:43.95). Mckeon swam to a second place in the 500 freestyle (5:41.22) and a third place in the 100 backstroke (1:06.67).

Naugy also had competitive performances from Pedro Crivella (third in the 100 breaststroke, 1:26.62) and Healy (third in the 50 freestyle, 25.91). Divers Jayson Main (152.10) and Blake Stone (148.35) finished third and fourth.

Naugy was scheduled to be on the road Tuesday at Watertown. On Friday, the Greyhounds are at Crosby/WCA.