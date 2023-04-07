Naugatuck baseball looking to gain some traction

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck baseball team grew accustomed to a strong finish last year, winning 10 of the last 11 games for first-year coach Joe Iannotti. The Greyhounds graduated their top two starting pitchers and a host of heavy hitters, so any strong finishes this year must be precipitated by a strong start.

Naugy struggled in the season opener on April 3, dropping a 14-4 outcome to defending state champion St. Paul. Sophomore Kevin Cestari banged out two hits to lead the Hounds’ attack with senior Jake Sanchez unloading a two-run double.

“We knew we would be tested right off the bat,” said Iannotti, who guided the Hounds to a 15-5 regular season record in his first year at the helm.

“When your first two games out of the blocks are against St. Paul and Wolcott, you are going to find out an awful lot about your team in a hurry. St. Paul didn’t hit the long ball but they did hit consistently, racking up 16 hits on us.”

The Greyhounds did a much better job staying in the game on April 4 against Wolcott. The game entered the bottom of the seventh with Naugy out in front ,8-6, before Wolcott rallied to tie the game at 8-8.

The game was called due to darkness and will be completed later in the season. The next time the two teams play will be the regular season finale on May 15 with Wolcott at Naugatuck.

“The way it looks as of right now is the next time we play them, we will finish the first game and then play them again right after,” said Iannotti. “I thought we hit the ball better and our pitching was much better.”

Naugy put its bats on the ball and had the lead going into the last inning with Wolcott. Cestari again led the way at the plate belting a home run. Another one of the young Greyhounds hitters stepped up with sophomore Damon Abate hitting a home run to help pace the offense.

“It was a good game. It went back and forth,” added Iannotti. “We definitely need to limit our mistakes, especially against good teams like St. Paul and Wolcott. You can’t give teams four and five outs.

“I thought we hit the ball very well in both games. Our pitching is a little behind right now and hopefully as the season goes on we will get a little stronger. Defensively we need to make the stops and limit our mistakes and we will be alright.”

Naugy finished the first week on Saturday against Torrington at Fuessenich Park. The Hounds were scheduled for a busy week, beginning with three games in three days against WCA, Brien McMahon of Norwalk and Seymour. Naugy is scheduled to play at Watertown on Friday.