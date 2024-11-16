Naugatuck, Ansonia will play for NVL football title

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

In sports there is always that one rivalry that gets the blood pumping. Red Sox-Yankees, Celtics-Lakers and Bruins-Canadiens. But there is absolutely nothing that ushers in a Thanksg

iving morning like the Naugatuck-Ansonia football game in the valley.In fact it doesn’t even feel like Thanksgiving until you stand on the hill surrounding Veterans Field cheering on your Greyhounds along with thousands of other fans. Win, lose or draw, there is just something about the game that takes on a magical feel to it, where memories are formed and legends are remembered for a lifetime.

It goes without saying that the game takes on a championship feel to it, even if an NVL title is not up for grabs. Actually, there have been 20 NVL titles decided during this Turkey Day tussle. In the first 50 years or so of this holiday classic, the NVL didn’t exist, and there was a decade or so where Ansonia wasn’t in the NVL. Going into the 124th year of this rivalry, Ansonia has an 11-9 edge in title tilts.

This year both teams have high hopes for an NVL championship, and a run at a state championship as well. Ansonia has held a decided edge in this rivalry (74-39-10), that is until recently when Chris Anderson took over the helm.

Naugy has won two of the last three NVL titles and you would need to go back 40 years to find that same scenario. Records go out the window as they say when this game unfolds and this year will be no different.

The Chargers, under head coach Tom Brockett, go into the game sporting an undefeated 9-0 mark led by a sturdy defense that has allowed 76 points and has four interception returns for touchdowns.

Offensively, Ansonia suffered the loss of quarterback Matt Sorrentino (nine TD runs, seven TD passes) to a collarbone injury and it’s unlikely he will be able to play. The Chargers, however, are a resilient bunch. They always have been and always will be.

Quintez Whittle (1,374 yards rushing) has accounted for 20 touchdowns; 17 running, two receiving and one passing. Crishon Fogle (six rushing TD) and Romeo Charles (three rushing TD, three receiving TD) are also scoring threats.

This game will be decided at the line of scrimmage as the Chargers rely on an imposing front line of Jacob Romanowski, Jayden Whittle, Ayden Mercer, Curtis Cenaus and Jaden Santamaria.

Naugatuck (7-1) was preparing for a senior night celebration Nov. 15 in a game against Seymour (4-4) before setting its sights on this Turkey Day battle with Ansonia.

“I think after the Woodland game that was a real wakeup call for us,” said Anderson. “We did a little soul searching ourselves. We needed to get back to what our identity is.

“The kids have been locked in and had some really good practices. It was a rough two weeks especially coming off a tough win at Torrington.”

It begins in the trenches for Naugatuck, led by seniors Kevin Cestari, Bodie Sargeant and Dylan Rodriguez. A senior backfield of quarterback Ethan Jones (626 passing yards, seven TD), running back-receiver Ryan Deitelbaum (773 rushing, 12 TD; nine receptions, 243 yards, two TD) and Chance Lewis (237 yards, two TD) lends to the experience of the two-time NVL champions.

Junior receiver Jaiden Roach (13 receptions, 262 yards, 3 TD’s) and freshman running back Brandon Andoh (733 yards rushing, 11 TD) add to the Hounds offensive threat, but it will be what Naugy can accomplish on defense that will decide this game.

The Greyhounds have trailed at halftime in four of eight games but showed their resolve in coming back to win three of those contests. It will be that resolve that will carry them across the goal line in this battle.

Eli Pena (four interceptions, including two returned for TD; one fumble recovery for TD) can be a difference-maker. Roach intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s last play in the win at Torrington.

Ethan Williams (six tackles for loss), Sergeant (two sacks), Brenden Cummings (fumble recovery) and Xavier Blue (fumble recovery) are big playmakers that will need to step up to stop the Chargers.

“Once we take care of business (against Seymour), we will turn our attention to Ansonia,” said Anderson. “When you talk about Ansonia you talk about their speed and their size, especially up front. Their running back is a very special player. We know what the game means to both teams. We haven’t been home in over a month so it will be nice to get some home cooking against a good football team.”