McKee’s impact felt well beyond the pool deck

The community of Naugatuck has lost an influential teacher and a legend as far as coaching is concerned, but for the most part they lost a friend in Jim McKee. McKee, 76, died Nov. 18 at River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury after a brief illness. Our hearts go out to his wife Suzanne and his loving family as we console them at this very fragile time. We come together as a community and remember a man that changed the lives of countless athletes for over four decades.

“It was incredible being part of coach McKee’s swim team,” said Naugatuck athletic director Brian Mariano. “When it came to swimming he was a warrior and he prepared his team to be just that, warriors. I know he caught a lot of negative publicity for those War or Die banners, but his swimmers knew what that meant.

“He was a math teacher and he took that skill into preparing for swim meets. He had a war room downstairs in his basement with charts and graphs of every swimmer and every event. I got to coach with him for a few summers at the Farms Country Club in Cheshire after I graduated college. I learned so much from him about coaching and preparing a team. The impact he had on four decades of athletes is legendary.”

Coaches do a lot more than win games and battle for championships. They change lives for the better. They mold character, challenge the fortitude of an athlete and help them to achieve all that they can. And most of all, they become one of the most influential teachers in the life of that athlete.

Jeremy Nixon (Class of 2000) summed it up the best stating: “Coach McKee unlocked something in me that I didn’t know existed.”

Former Woodland swim coach Mike Magas was a senior at Naugatuck in 1976 when Jim McKee took over the swim program.

“He was definitely an intense competitive coach to say the least. I know I had a few run-ins with him that senior year,” said Magas. “He was a great swimmer himself and went on to swim at Southern before he turned to coaching.

“He built in each one of us that competitiveness. That carried over to when I began coaching. It took me about 10 years before my team finally beat Naugy. After the meet he congratulated me and said, I hope it never happens again. He offered me a lot of advice through the years with workouts and techniques. He was just so gracious in offering his expertise.”

Coach McKee was definitely one of a kind, coaching through 78 swim seasons between the boys and girls teams. In 42 boys seasons (1976-2018), the Greyhounds won 16 NVL titles and one Class L state championship (1992), and his teams were runners-up in Class L twice.

“I grew up on the pool deck with my grandfather and father coaching at Sacred Heart, and coach Jim McKee was a fearless competitor,” said Woodland girls coach Ray Snyder IV. “My grandfather coached when Jim was a swimmer. My dad swam when Jim was a coach and later coached against him. I swam against Jim and I almost coached against him, missing it by a few seasons.

“That tells you how long Jim has been in the game. I knew him all my life going to NVL meets when I was just a little kid. My grandfather always spoke very highly of him, but the conversation always led to the bitter rivalry between Sacred Heart and Naugatuck. The reason for this rivalry was that Jim was so good at what he did. He was born to coach and born to teach, and he did it very well.”

Snyder continued: “That was the one thing why I loved swimming so much is the way my dad and Jim approached each meet like it was a boxing match or a football game.”

McKee spent 36 years coaching the girls team (1986-2021) and won eight NVL titles. The combined record for boys and girls was 664-308-2. Jim also had the pleasure of coaching his two sons, Mark (Class of 1994) and Michael (1996). He was named the Connecticut swim coach of the year three times (1990, 1993, 1997).

When McKee stepped down from the boys team in 2018, he endorsed Dan Knepple to take over the reins. Knepple went on to replace McKee as the girls coach in 2021.

“I feel honored to be chosen to step in after Jim retired,” Knepple said. “It was like he was giving away something that meant so much to him and entrusting me with that, it was quite an honor.

“This season is dedicated to him. We are starting to put all the pieces together and I want to do an even bigger alumni meet to bring everyone together. I would like to see a packed house for our home meets and step up to the legacy of coach McKee.”

Not only has coach McKee affected the lives of so many athletes, he also has inspired a great deal of current coaches to follow that same passion.

“Coach McKee retired in my senior year,” said Naugy assistant coach Austin Herb. “As a senior I took it upon myself to make sure the legacy and tradition would not be forgotten. It was that passion that he shared with his swimmers that actually gave me the desire to get into coaching. He was also such a great storyteller and I used to think what would it take as a swimmer to be in one of his stories?

“When I walked onto the team in my freshman year, I had no idea it would change my life forever. I was very fortunate to be coached by Mr. McKee. He took ordinary athletes and turned them into state champions with 75 All-State swimmers over the years. He remembered all of his swimmers’ times and for the most part all the times of the other teams’ swimmers.”

Herb continued: “He had such a passion that it just inspired everyone around him. Unfortunately, I never got the chance to talk to coach McKee to tell him what an inspiration he was and the impact he had on me becoming a coach, but I do get the chance to carry on what coach McKee started at Naugatuck. He will surely be missed.”