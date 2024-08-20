Malay honored for his 30 years of service at Hop Brook

BY KEN MORSE

“Joe was a world-class employee and he will definitely be missed,” said Hess. “We made him the first-ever lifetime member of Hop Brook. All the people who work there put a lot of pride into their work, but Joe was the leader of the team.

Hop Brook held a little get-together recently at Jesse Camille’s to honor Malay in his retirement and Mayor Pete Hess presented him with a lifetime membership of free golf.

The par-36 nine hole course with an expanse of 2,887 yards was always ready to play over the last 30 years with Malay manning the helm.

Hop Brook head superintendent Joe Malay was one of those things you not only counted on, but a whole lot of golfers depended on.bIt mattered little to Malay and his crew what the weather dealt them, the grounds at Hop Brook golf course were always in impeccable shape.

They say there are no guarantees in life, but there are a few things you tend to count on.

“Joe was a master at dealing with all the difficulties involved due to the weather. He had a small crew but everyone is a hard worker that cares about keeping the course in great shape.”

Malay has been so busy keeping Hop Brook up to par, it might take a little bit of time before he catches up to all the things he needs to attend to, now that he is retired.

“I’m sure I will have more than enough to keep me busy,” said Malay. “Maybe I will do some traveling. I really enjoyed my time at Hop Brook for the past 30 years. Working outside in the fresh air all the time, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I got a new crew about ten years ago. Jim Brazil and Jay Rosikiewicz, they were the best and helped me tremendously to keep that course going. I got a lot of support from Mayor Pete over the last 10 years. He’s really come through for us and has given us everything we needed to keep the golf course in great shape. (General manager and head golf pro Bryan Nixon) also came in and really turned things around and built that place to what it is today.”

Hop Brook has grown by leaps and bounds since Bryan Nixon took over in 2017. Nixon initiated the Hop Brook Hounds junior golf team that participates in the PGA Junior League.

Between the clinics, camps and the junior golf league, along with the regular in-season leagues playing at Hop Brook, there is an awful lot of activity all relying on Malay and his crew to maintain the course.

“The golf course is always in great shape,” said Nixon, a third generation golfer at Hop Brook.

“My dad took me here to play and my grandfather also played here. The goal is to grow the game of golf at Hop Brook, and Joe and his crew helped us to do just that by keeping this place in such great shape.”

Almost like clockwork, every time the men’s championship tournament was to start at the end of July the area would be hit with either an extreme heat wave or torrential rains for days. Yet, no matter what the weather dealt Malay and his crew, the tournament went off without a hitch.

“We offer programs for our junior golfers with 13U and 17U teams,” Nixon said. “We had 10 kids in the 13U team and we had most of our high school team playing in the 17U. Our junior clinics and camps represent the future growth at Hop Brook. We have plenty of room for people to come down and play. If you are just learning the game or have played all your life, this is the place you want to come to enjoy the game.

Nixon continued: “We recently had our men’s championship tournament. We have a lot of new women players and we are working out the details for a women’s tournament at the end of August. We could not have grown the game the way we have without Joe and his crew, and he will be extremely missed.”

Scott Neumann, the former superintendent at Harwinton’s Fairview Farm Golf Course, has taken over for Malay.

“We will have our junior championship at the end of August and our senior tournament coming up in September,” Nixon said. “In October we have our Ryder Cup, when we challenge the boys from Western Hills. We take 20 guys from Hop Brook and 20 from Western Hills and have an interclub match, one day at each course.”