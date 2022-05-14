Luddy reaches 300-win milestone with Woodland softball

BY ROGER CLEAVELAND

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

In a word, it was perfect.

Woodland softball coach Loren Luddy couldn’t have imagined a better way to win her 300th game with the Hawks than with a perfect game during an undefeated season with a team and a community that epitomize all the tremendous qualities of a winner.

“It does mean something to do it this year, because this is a fantastic group to work with,” Luddy said. “All the players are great, and the parents have been all-in with these kids since they were 8 years old or younger. So all-around it is just a very exciting Woodland softball family to work with, and it kind of makes everything all the more exciting.”

The Hawks (18-0) defeated Kennedy, 13-0, on May 11 in a complete team effort that included a perfect five innings pitched by Sam Sosnovich, an outstanding diving catch by second baseman Peyton Filippone to keep the perfect game intact and a strong offensive performance led by Cassidy Doiron with two home runs, two singles and six RBI.

Sosnovich was dominating with 11 strikeouts and added two hits offensively.

Bella Kraemer also had two hits, but the real star was Luddy, who won her 300th game in just her 18th season.

“We opened in 2001, but we were a jayvee program our first year and then we lost a season due to COVID,” Luddy said. “So it is exciting for Woodland to get 300 wins in 18 years. It is definitely a testament to the players.

“It is impressive,” Luddy added. “I coached three seasons at Naugatuck before I came here so technically in the NVL I am over 300. It was very hard to leave Naugatuck, but I went to Woodland knowing it was a new community. The whole feeling of the two-town community helps the entire athletic program. People in town who didn’t even go to the school come to the games to support us.”

They celebrated with 300 gold and black balloons, homemade posters, a homemade plaque commemorating the event and flowers for the coach.

“They went all out in every way,” Luddy said, who improved to 300-140 at Woodland and 346-160 overall as a coach.

“It was fantastic.”