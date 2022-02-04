Local wrestlers ready for Berkshire Valley meet

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZEN’S NEWS

Local wrestlers will kick off the postseason Feb. 12 at the annual Berkshire Valley tournament at The Gilbert School in Winsted.

The favorite among locals is Woodland’s Elias Sturdevant, who trains with Pomperaug. Sturdevant is wrestling at 132 pounds this year after winning league titles in lower classes during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Sturdevant has enjoyed a successful winter, including podium finishes in two January tournaments. He placed second Jan. 8 at the Bristol Central Invitational and third Jan. 22 at the Colter Abeley Tournament in Middletown.

Two Nonnewaug wrestlers with local ties will also compete at the league championships. Senior Jacob Marques, of Naugatuck, will compete in the 195-pound class. Marques went 1-3 in a series of dual meets Jan. 22, earning a pinfall victory over Plainville’s Jacob Boucher.

Freshman R.J. Barksdale, of Beacon Falls, will compete in the 145-pound class. He earned a pinfall victory over Platt’s Luis Caban on Jan. 22.

Wrestlers will then set their sights on the Class S championships, which are set for Feb. 18-19 at Killingly.