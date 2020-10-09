Late-game magic lifts Hawks to 4-0 start

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — Sometimes a little magic doesn’t hurt.

The Hawks are off to a 4-0 start on the season with a consistent offense, a stingy defense and a little last-minute magic.

Tied at 3-3 and the clock winding down against Naugatuck Oct. 7, Woodland senior Ava DeLucia, a late substitution, received a corner kick from Jenna Mierek and scored with 30 seconds left to give the Hawks the 4-3 win and put the final touches on senior day celebrations.

“It was a nice way to end it for Ava, being senior day, and it was what we needed to stay undefeated,” Woodland head coach Cait Witham said.

Paige Letourneau led the Hawks with two goals against Naugy. Aries Bell added a goal. Mierek and Casey Mulligan had two assists each, and Isabela Mejias made seven saves in goal.

“I thought we didn’t play our best but somehow we won,” Witham said. “I’m not sure we would be 4-0 without Paige Letourneau (7 goals), she is having a great start to the season.”

“I watch us play sometimes and we look really good and at other times we play below average,” she added. “We are 4-0 by the skin of our teeth. Hopefully we rise to the challenge that’s ahead of us.”

The Hawks got the season underway Oct. 1 with a 9-0 win over Derby, followed by a pair of 4-1 wins against Oxford Oct. 3 and Seymour Oct. 5.

Letourneau knocked in two goals and had an assist against Oxford. Sara Alessio and Bell added goals. Holly Plasky had an assist and Mulligan stopped five shots on goal.

Letourneau scored two more goals in the win over Seymour. Bell completed the scoring with a pair of goals and added an assist. Mejias and Mulligan combined to hold the Wildcats at bay and save three shots in goal.

Woodland is set to play Ansonia Oct. 12 and Oxford Oct. 14.