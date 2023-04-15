Laci Davis, Sarah Cooley have days to remember for Woodland track

BY KYLE BRENNAN

Woodland senior track stars Laci Davis and Sarah Cooley put on an unrivaled show on April 11 at Torrington High.

Davis won four individual events and Cooley won all three throwing events, and both broke a longstanding school record in the process, as the Hawks cruised past the Raiders in an early-season Naugatuck Valley League track meet.

Davis, a senior who earned All-New England honors last spring, broke Liz Galla’s 15-year-old school record in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 2 inches. She also won the triple jump (34-8), 100 meters (12.72 seconds) and the 200 (26.56). The 200 wasn’t on her original schedule for the meet, but she asked coach Jeff Lownds if she could enter.

“Laci has great concentration,” said Lownds, the longtime head coach of the Woodland girls. “If she’s long jumping, her focus is there. If she goes to triple jump, which is really a different discipline, she dials herself in. She wanted to run the 200, so Mario [Longo, the boys head coach] and I said, ‘Let’s see what she can do.’ That’ll give us something else to think about come NVLs, and we still have Paige Letourneau, who’s very good [in the 200].”

Cooley, a state champion thrower, broke Jasmine Michie’s school record in the shot put with a heave of 38 feet, 8 ¾ inches. Cooley also won the javelin (108 feet) and discus (101 feet).

“We’re fortunate to have athletes like them,” Lownds said.

Woodland won the girls meet, 121-29. Other individual event winners for the Hawks included Jamie-Lynn Shaffer (100 hurdles and high jump), Olivia Schwenger (300 hurdles), Abby Bunk (400), Dani Celotto (800 and 3,200), Kathleen Henriques (1,600) and Vanessa Krasnicki (pole vault).

The Hawks also won the 4×800 (Meghan Hartnett, Henriques, Leah Zaine and Celotto) and the 4×400 (Bunk, Kyla O’Connor, Schwenger, Henriques) relays.

The Woodland boys also enjoyed a strong meet in a 109-41 victory. Individual winners included Ervin Owusu (100, 200 and long jump), Alex Farr (400 and 800), Nick LaChapelle (1,600), Trevor Genthe (3,200), Sam Ambrocio (high jump), Kian Sirowich (pole vault), Nathan Messina (javelin), Ryan O’Donnell (shot put) and Brian Babo (discus).

The Hawks also won the 4×400 relay with the group of Owusu, Thomas Lewis, Ambrocio and Farr.

Both the boys and girls teams emerged from the meet with 2-1 overall records after falling to Naugatuck in the season opener on April 4. That blemish doesn’t concern Lownds, who said that the first month of the season is for “figuring some things out.” Another test will come Thursday at home against Holy Cross and Watertown.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Lownds said. “We have some good athletes who we can spot in different places and get some points for us. We’re pleased with what we’re doing, but we like to peak late in the year.”