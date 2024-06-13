Kropo is Hounds’ state champ

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The best of the best when it comes to track and field competed last weekend at the state open at Willow Brook Park in New Britain. Naugatuck and Woodland sent a group of athletes who qualified from their respective divisions.

When the competition was over, there emerged only one state champion from the Hawks and Hounds, and it was Naugy sophomore Lauren Kropo. She again set a new school record in the 100 meters with a blistering pace of 11.89 seconds.

Kropo, already a two-time NVL champion in the 100, 200 and 400, has added Class L titles in the 100 and 400 this year. She brought all that, and the state championship in the 100 meters, into the New England championship meet, which was held on June 8 in New Hampshire.

Kropo also ran to a third place finish in the 400 (56.27) and Dan Anderson turned in a personal best with a fourth place showing in the 300 hurdles (39.19). The boys 4×400 relay squad of Runner Anur, Ryan Deitelbaum, Zach McCasland and Jaiden Roach posted a fourth place time of 3:21.98.

“We have had a record-breaking season,” said Naugy coach Ralph Roper. “For the boys we broke the record in the 4×1, 4×2 and the 400. On the girls side we broke records in the long jump, discus, pole vault, 4×1, 4×2, the 100 and 400.

“The boys 4×4 are so close to the 2007 record of 3:21.61 and at New Englands we need a 3:21 to qualify for Nationals. The girls 4×1 needs a 48.50 to go to Nationals, so we still have some work to do but I’m so proud of the effort these kids are putting in.”

The girls 4×100 relay of Lily Jason, Divine Kabongo, Wilnye Joseph and Kropo finished fifth (49.09). Naugy also had a few more top 10 finishes. Joseph was sixth in the high jump with a personal best of 5 feet, 2 inches. Chloe Tome set a school record in the pole vault at 10-0 to finish ninth.

Jordyn Grey had a personal best in the shot put at 34-2¼ to place just outside the top 10 in 12th place. Kabongo finished 12th in the 300 hurdles at 47.24, Briana Rubas threw to a 17th place finish in the javelin at 101-6, and Jason took 18th in the triple jump at 33-5.

“It’s not just putting kids out there to run or throw,” added Roper. “We go over techniques and conditioning and it only takes a minor adjustment to see a huge difference.

“Wilnye trained in the fall while other kids were doing cross country. Her performance at states was due to that training in the fall, and she’s not done. Chloe wants to jump every day. I told her she needs to work on transitioning that speed on her approach and she did six inches better than the NVLs.”

Roper continued: “Ryan had a sub-50 and Jaiden had a sub-49 in the 4×4 legs and they can see the results from all the preparation. Jaiden was 14th in the 400 (49.82) and Eliezer Pena was 14th in the 300 hurdles at 40.13, and he’s close to breaking 39. It’s the little adjustments that can make the biggest difference.”

HAWKS COMPETE AT STATE OPEN

Faye Carnemolla, the NVL and Class M 800 champion, finished 16th in the state open with a time of 2:19.76. Her time in the Class M was 2:16.89, and that bettered the NVL record set by the Hawks’ Jaden Young in 2021.

Nate Messina, the NVL champion in the javelin and third place finisher in Class M at 169-8, had a ninth place in the state open with a throw of 160-3. Leah Zainc, the NVL champion in the 3,200, finished third in the Class M at 11:39.09. She finished 20th at the state open in a time of 11:39.75.